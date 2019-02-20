Focus Financial Partners : Appoints Tina Madon as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ('Focus' or the 'Company'), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that Tina Madon has joined Focus as Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. She will be responsible for developing and executing Focus' communications strategy with the investment community and media. She will also help manage the relationships with the Company's shareholders and equity research analysts.



'Tina brings outstanding credentials to our investor relations and corporate communications efforts,' said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus Financial Partners. 'She has an excellent track record in building strong relationships with investors and analysts alike. Her deep background in financial services, knowledge of the capital markets and expertise in corporate strategy will be great assets as we continue to build our business.'

Ms. Madon's prior experience includes senior level investor relations, corporate communications, finance and management roles at Arbor Advisory Group, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Holyoke College and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ('Focus') is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus Financial Partners, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

