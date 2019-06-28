Focus Media Network : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8112)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Cornerstone Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

An Xilei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. An Xilei (Chairman), Mr. Wong Hong Gay Patrick Jonathan, Mr. Mock Wai Yin and Mr. Wang Jun as executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Chi Keung Alan, Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua and Ms. Lau Mei Ying as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM's website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be posted on the Company's website at www.cs8112.com.