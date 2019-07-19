Focus Media Network : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 8112) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION THE DISPOSAL The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser and the Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Sale Shares (representing 80% of the issued share capital of the Target Company) and the Sale Loan at the total Consideration of HK$10,000,000. Immediately after Completion, the Group's equity interests in the Target Company will be reduced from approximately 91.19% to 11.19%, hence the Target Company will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, financial results of the Target Group will cease to be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE GEM LISTING RULES As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in relation to the Disposal exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules. THE DISPOSAL The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser and the Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Sale Shares (representing 80% of the issued share capital of the Target Company) and the Sale Loan at the total Consideration of HK$10,000,000. 1

The principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are set out below: Date: 19 July 2019 Parties: Glory Creator Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the Vendor; and Huitian International Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, as the Purchaser. As at the date of this announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, save for one of the ultimate beneficial owners of the Purchaser being a customer of Cornerstone Securities Limited, a subsidiary of the Group that engages in brokerage and margin financing services, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. Assets to be disposed: Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and assign, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and accept the assignment of, the Sale Shares and the Sale Loan free from all encumbrances. The Sale Shares represents 80% of the issued share capital of the Target Company as at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company directly owns the entire share capital of the Target Subsidiary and the total outstanding amount of the Sale Loan due from the Target Group to the Vendor was approximately HK$8,660,000. The Target Subsidiary is a corporation licensed under the SFC and permitted to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the SFO. Consideration: The Consideration shall be satisfied in cash by the Purchaser (or its nominee) to the Vendor upon Completion. 2

The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations and on normal commercial terms between the Purchaser and the Vendor with reference to, among other things, (i) the financial position of the Target Group; (ii) the net liabilities of the Target Group of approximately HK$818,000 and approximately HK$1,456,000 as at 31 December 2018 and 31 May 2019 respectively and the Sale Loan of approximately HK$8,660,000 as at 31 May 2019; and (iii) the licensed status of the Target Group to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the SFO. Conditions Precedent: Completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement is conditional upon and subject to: the Purchaser being reasonably satisfied with the results of the due diligence review on the Target Group; all necessary consents and approvals including but not limited to approval from the board of directors required to be obtained on the part of the Vendor, each member of the Target Group, the Purchaser and the Company in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby having been obtained; all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals or consents (or waivers), including but not limited to those from the Stock Exchange and/or the SFC, required by the Vendor, each member of the Target Group, the Purchaser and the Company in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby having been obtained; and the Type 9 (asset management) licence held by the Target Subsidiary remaining valid and not revoked at the time of Completion. If the above conditions have not been fulfilled on or before 30 June 2020, or such other later date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree, the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall cease and determine and thereafter neither party shall have any obligations and liabilities towards each other. Completion: The Completion shall take place on the Completion Date. Upon Completion, the Vendor's equity interests in the Target Company will be reduced from approximately 91.19% to 11.19%. 3

INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET GROUP The Target Company is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and it is an investment holding company. As at the date of this announcement, the Group holds approximately 91.19% of the issued share capital of the Target Company, and the remaining 8.81% is owned by an Independent Third Party. The Target Company is holding the entire issued share capital of the Target Subsidiary. The Target Subsidiary is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is a corporation licensed under the SFC and permitted to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity. Financial information of the Target Group The unaudited total asset value of the Target Group as at 31 December 2018 and the unaudited total asset value of the Target Group as at 31 May 2019 were approximately HK$9,225,000 and approximately HK$8,600,000 respectively. Set out below is the consolidated net losses before taxation and after taxation of the Target Group for the period from the date of its incorporation on 28 November 2017 to 31 December 2018 and for the period between 1 January 2019 and 31 May 2019: For the period from the date of its incorporation on 28 November For the 2017 to period from 31 December 1 January 2019 2018 to 31 May 2019 Approximately Approximately HK$ HK$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue Nil Nil Net losses before taxation (1,208,000) (638,000) Net losses after taxation (1,208,000) (638,000) The aforesaid unaudited financial information of the Target Group is for illustration purposes only. 4

INFORMATION OF THE PURCHASER Huitian International Group Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. Its principal business is investment holding. Save for one of the ultimate beneficial owners of the Purchaser is a customer of Cornerstone Securities Limited, a subsidiary of the Group that engages in brokerage and margin financing services, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. INFORMATION OF THE VENDOR The Vendor is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is an investment holding company. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL The Company is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in (i) financial services including securities brokerage services and margin financing services; (ii) provision of out-of- home advertising services; and (iii) film development, production and distribution. The Group commenced the securities brokerage services in 2016 and obtained the license to carry out margin financing business in 2017. In order to provide a full range of financial services to clients, the Group established the Target Company in early 2018, and subsequently the Target Subsidiary was incorporated for applying the licence to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the SFO, and such licence was granted to the Target Subsidiary in August 2018. The Group's asset management business originally targeted at high net worth individuals and potential institutional clients in the mainland China and Hong Kong. The development of the asset management business was affected by the departure of the then chairman of the Company, who was responsible for promoting the financial services business, in particular, the formulation of strategies and implementation of development of the asset management projects. In response to such personnel change, the financial services team had a succession plan in place to ensure the furtherance of the asset management projects. However, the progress was dampened by the economic slowdown in China and the escalating China-US Trade War in late 2018. In view of the economic uncertainties associated with the China-US Trade War, it is believed that commencing new asset management projects would be challenging and seeking support from institutional investors would be difficult. Therefore, the Target Group has not launched any asset management project after obtaining the approval from the SFC to conduct Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity. It is anticipated that the China-US Trade War would continue in the near future and the recent unprecedented political and social conditions in Hong Kong would cast further uncertainties in the economy. New asset management projects are generally associated with higher risks than traditional financing services activities like the securities trading and margin financing businesses. The Company believes that adjusting its corporate strategy in asset management business would be more beneficial to the Group as a whole. 5

