Focusing on CRO & CMO Industry Upgrading, ICSE China 2019 Helps Enterprises Seize New Industry Opportunities

12/25/2018 | 08:01am CET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICSE China 2019, hosted by CCCMHPIE, UBM EMEA and UBM Sinoexpo, will take place again in Hall E2/E7 of Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 18-20, 2019. Well-known Chinese and overseas exhibitors and pharmaceutical industry experts will gather at the show, centrally showcase advanced products and technologies in the pharma CRO & CMO area, and jointly explore opportunities and challenges of the industry in the future.

With the rise of innovative drugs, global pharmaceutical expenditures continue to grow, and the CRO & CMO industry enters a new stage of rapid development, wherein, the emerging CRO & CMO market in Asia-Pacific region is now in the golden period of development, leading the world with a compound annual growth rate of over 20%.

To integrate with other exhibitions and create an annual gala for pharmaceutical R&D

ICSE China will be held concurrently with CPhI China 2019, bioLIVE China 2019, and other co-located exhibitions. The event will attract over 70,000 professional visits in the pharmaceutical field from 120 countries and regions, gather over 3,200 leading pharmaceutical enterprises to exhibit, and link upstream and downstream enterprises in the pharmaceutical industry to jointly create a legendary event for the pharmaceutical industry.

ICSE 2018

 

ICSE 2018

Exhibition scale to be fully upgraded; 90% of stands already booked

ICSE China is becoming a first choice for CROs & CMOs to publicize brands and expand markets due to the platform advantages of high internationalization and full coverage of the pharmaceutical industry. Over 90% of the stands have been booked as of the middle of December 2018. Well-known Chinese and overseas CROs and CMOs such as Porton, Asymchem, LinkChem, PharmaBlock, Sphinx, ABA, Sundia, and Chemspec have confirmed their presence and will display their latest technologies and relevant services in this environment full of new opportunities, including pharmaceutical custom synthesis, biotech clinical research, medicinal chemistry, and registration and regulation.

Top brands

To focus on the pharmaceutical R&D, and present splendid content events on-site

ICSE China 2019 will continue with the combined "exhibition" and "conference" model, join hands with professional institutions and industry media to hold the pharmaceutical R&D summit, focus on hot topics in the CRO & CMO industry, closely trace the international frontier situation, and establish an information exchange platform integrating trade, networking, and knowledge acquisition for insiders.

ICSE China 2019
June 18-20 2019, SNIEC, Shanghai, China
Organizer: UBM EMEA, CCCMHPIE
Co-organizer: UBM Sinoexpo

Contact detail:
Ms. Yingqi Shi
E: yingqi.shi@ubmsinoexpo.com 
T: +86 21-33392421

Website:
http://www.cphi-china.cn/icse/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focusing-on-cro--cmo-industry-upgrading-icse-china-2019-helps-enterprises-seize-new-industry-opportunities-300770681.html

SOURCE Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd


© PRNewswire 2018
