FogHorn Announces AWS Industrial Software Competency Achievement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that FogHorn has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success building solutions targeting one or more of the primary steps in discrete manufacturing or process industries: Product Design, Production Design, Production, and Operations.



AWS Competency





FogHorn was recognized for its leading solution, Lightning™ Edge, in the Production and Operations category of the AWS Industrial Software Competency for industry applications such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM), Plant Information Management System (PIMS), supply chain logistics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), analytic applications for industrial use, and manufacturing specific Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. These specialized software solutions enable companies in process and discrete manufacturing industries to increase the pace of product innovation while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates FogHorn as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers proven customer success providing specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support operations using Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, using IoT technologies to enable industrial processes, and ISV’s with industrial specific applications, such as a manufacturing specific Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

“Business-to-business IoT segments are expected to generate more than $300 billion annually by 2020, including about $85 billion in the industrial sector,” said Kevin Duffy, VP of Business Development at FogHorn. “As more IIoT technology solutions become available, industrial organizations must ensure they’re making informed decisions about which providers offer “real” edge intelligence. FogHorn’s global customer traction, broad partnership ecosystem, and continued industry recognition for leadership and innovation in IIoT edge computing further exemplifies FogHorn’s commitment to providing our customers with the most powerful, flexible and cost-effective edge intelligence solution.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. To receive the AWS Industrial Software Competency designation, APN Partners undergo rigorous AWS technical validation related to industry specific technology as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

FogHorn’s Lightning™ product portfolio brings a groundbreaking dimension to IIoT by embedding edge intelligence locally, as close to the source of streaming sensor data as possible. The FogHorn platform is a highly compact, advanced and feature-rich edge intelligence solution that delivers unprecedented low latency for onsite data processing and real-time analytics in addition to its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. FogHorn’s cloud-agnostic approach offers a fully-integrated, closed-loop edge to cloud solution, maximizing real-time insights and rapidly iterating ML models to adjust to constantly changing operating conditions.

In the past 60 days, FogHorn has been featured in 5 Garter reports covering Industrial IoT Gateways, data science and machine learning, analytics, edge computing, and the Internet of Things. These reports include the Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 20181, Market Guide for Edge Computing Solutions for Industrial IoT2, Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 20183, Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 20184, and Market Guide for Industrial IoT Gateways5.

1 Gartner, “ Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 2018 ,” July 17, 2018

2 Gartner, “ Market Guide for Edge Computing Solutions for Industrial IoT ”, July 19, 2018

3 Gartner, “ Hype Cycle for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2018 ”, July 20, 2018

4 Gartner, “ Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2018 ”, July 23, 2018

5 Gartner, “ Market Guide for Industrial IoT Gateways ”, August 13, 2018

About FogHorn Systems

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kathleen See

foghorn@10fold.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/779241b5-39d4-4fcd-8022-d1a267a7ab24