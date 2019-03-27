Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FogHorn Showcases IIoT Edge AI Capabilities with the Industrial Internet Consortium and AWS at Hannover Messe 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany on April 1 - 5, 2019. FogHorn will be exhibiting and showcasing the functionalities of its Lightning platform in industrial use cases, including manufacturing, energy and oil and gas at the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) in Hall 8, booth D23. Additionally, FogHorn and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be highlighting edge-based production analytics for yield optimization at the AWS booth in Hall 6, stand F46.

FogHorn’s participation plans are as follows:

  • The Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion: Hall 8, Stand D23
    • FogHorn will feature its latest industrial use cases at the IIC Pavilion, including:
      • Winder Demo: Detecting early defects from winding machine data with edge-based analytics and machine learning
      • Flare Demo: Conducting root-cause correlation analysis of real-time video and audio data for oil and gas organizations, along with sensor fusion capabilities, which provides the ability to process and infer on multiple data streams of different types.
      • Pump Demo: Monitoring pressure and other conditions related to pump health to prevent damage and costly downtime
      • Door Demo: Optimizing elevator performance for smart buildings with predictive maintenance
  • AWS Booth: Hall 6, Stand F46
    • Attendees will see a live demo of the FogHorn platform performing yield optimizations for industrial organizations, as well as other use cases for manufacturing.
    • FogHorn’s chief technology officer, Sastry Malladi, will host “Global Digital Manufacturing Company Gains Significant Yield Improvements Using Edge-based Real-time Production Analytics” on Wed., April 3, from 1:00 - 1:30 at Stand F46. This session will showcase insights into the drivers, solutions and benefits of real-time edge intelligence in a capacitor manufacturing plant, leveraging FogHorn edge AI and AWS cloud services.

“Every year, Hannover Messe showcases the very latest technology innovations for industrial organizations,” said Sastry Malladi, CTO of FogHorn. “We are excited to have such broad and deep participation this year, including our presence with AWS. We’ll be focused on showcasing how FogHorn’s edge AI is delivering massive business benefits to organizations globally, and as always to engage heavily with this annual gathering of digital transformation experts.”

Visit the Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion (Hall 8, Stand D23) or AWS booth (Hall 6, Stand F46) to meet with a FogHorn representative. To learn more about FogHorn’s planned presentations at Hannover Messe 2019, visit www.foghorn.io.

About FogHorn
FogHorn is a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications.

FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Kyra Tillmans
foghorn@10fold.com  
+1 (925) 271-8214

FOGHORN LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aSPARTON RESOURCES INC. : Positive Results From Advanced Vanadium Recovery Testing Using Ultrasound Assisted Technology
AQ
11:13aBELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:13aSPB SVXY TAP NIO : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
11:12aDANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquarters searched
RE
11:11aU.S. TRANSPORT CHIEF : 'Questionable' why some Boeing safety features not required
RE
11:11aKSE-100 bounces back on NS decision
AQ
11:11aSOPHEON : National Foods partner for new product innovation
AQ
11:10aSHUN TAK : Announcing Solid Growth for Year 2018 underscored by profits from property sales
PU
11:10aTIANJIN PORT DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
11:10aRYANAIR : Supports Ireland Cerebral Palsy Football Team
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
4IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault aims to restart Nissan merger talks within 12 months - FT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.