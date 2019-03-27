FogHorn Showcases IIoT Edge AI Capabilities with the Industrial Internet Consortium and AWS at Hannover Messe 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its participation and exhibition at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany on April 1 - 5, 2019. FogHorn will be exhibiting and showcasing the functionalities of its Lightning platform in industrial use cases, including manufacturing, energy and oil and gas at the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) in Hall 8, booth D23. Additionally, FogHorn and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be highlighting edge-based production analytics for yield optimization at the AWS booth in Hall 6, stand F46.



FogHorn’s participation plans are as follows:

The Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion : Hall 8, Stand D23 FogHorn will feature its latest industrial use cases at the IIC Pavilion, including: Winder Demo: Detecting early defects from winding machine data with edge-based analytics and machine learning Flare Demo: Conducting root-cause correlation analysis of real-time video and audio data for oil and gas organizations, along with sensor fusion capabilities, which provides the ability to process and infer on multiple data streams of different types. Pump Demo: Monitoring pressure and other conditions related to pump health to prevent damage and costly downtime Door Demo: Optimizing elevator performance for smart buildings with predictive maintenance

: Hall 8, Stand D23 AWS Booth : Hall 6, Stand F46 Attendees will see a live demo of the FogHorn platform performing yield optimizations for industrial organizations, as well as other use cases for manufacturing. FogHorn’s chief technology officer, Sastry Malladi, will host “Global Digital Manufacturing Company Gains Significant Yield Improvements Using Edge-based Real-time Production Analytics” on Wed., April 3, from 1:00 - 1:30 at Stand F46. This session will showcase insights into the drivers, solutions and benefits of real-time edge intelligence in a capacitor manufacturing plant, leveraging FogHorn edge AI and AWS cloud services.

: Hall 6, Stand F46

“Every year, Hannover Messe showcases the very latest technology innovations for industrial organizations,” said Sastry Malladi, CTO of FogHorn. “We are excited to have such broad and deep participation this year, including our presence with AWS. We’ll be focused on showcasing how FogHorn’s edge AI is delivering massive business benefits to organizations globally, and as always to engage heavily with this annual gathering of digital transformation experts.”

Visit the Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion (Hall 8, Stand D23) or AWS booth (Hall 6, Stand F46) to meet with a FogHorn representative. To learn more about FogHorn’s planned presentations at Hannover Messe 2019, visit www.foghorn.io .

FogHorn is a leading developer of “edge intelligence” software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications.

