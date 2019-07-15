Log in
Foley & Foley : Grows Appellate Practice, Undergoes Successful Restructuring and Brand Elevation

07/15/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Foley & Foley, a highly acclaimed, accredited appellate law firm based in Ramsey, on Tuesday announced its appellate practice would be expanding after several consecutive quarters of steady growth and increased demand.

As of July 1st, Foley & Foley will be expanding its appellate practice to accommodate the growing demand for that service. The law firm represents clients in all facets of civil and administrative appeals. The announcement comes one month after the firm unveiled a new website, a comprehensive branding refresh and an office-wide infrastructure upgrade.

The ongoing growth and expansion of the firm is largely credited to partners Tim and Sherry Foley. For decades, the Foleys have been recognized as leaders in all aspects of civil litigation. Their extensive and diverse experience in the field offers them a facility with trial lawyers uncommon to other appellate attorneys. “We understand what works before a jury is not always effective with a judge or an appellate panel,” said Ms. Foley on Tuesday. “Most trial attorneys appreciate our fresh perspective because they’ve never worked as appellate lawyers.”

Additionally, Mr. Foley clerked for one of the most respected writers ever to grace the Supreme Court of New Jersey—Justice Robert L Clifford. “Appeals are usually won or lost on the brief, and the best briefs raise only one or two issues that really impact the case’s outcome,” said Mr. Foley. “Working with Justice Clifford provided me unique insight into how to identify those issues and frame them in a way that encourages the appellate court to adopt our reasoning.”

With this recent expansion, Foley & Foley will be able to offer a superior level of service to its loyal clients. If you need assistance in handling an appeal, determining whether an appeal should be taken, or if you require assistance with brief writing or motions, pretrial and/or post-trial, contact Foley & Foley. As members of the New Jersey Association for Justice, the firm offers discounts for NJAJ members.

About Foley & Foley

The lawyers at Foley & Foley have over 60 years combined experience in the practice of all aspects of civil litigation. The firm specializes in appellate advocacy and receives almost all of its referrals from trial lawyers.


© Business Wire 2019
