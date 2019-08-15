Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Follicum : Video interview with Follicum's CEO now published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:22am EDT

An interview with Follicum's CEO Jan Alenfall is now published on the company's website.

To access the video, please click here.

For further information, please contact:
Jan Alenfall - CEO, Follicum AB
Telephone: +46 46 19 21 97
Email: info@follicum.com

About Follicum AB
Follicum is a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of -based drugs. The primary focus is in hair growth stimulation, where Follicum has obtained very promising results with FOL-005 in a recently completed clinical trial. In diabetes, Follicums research has resulted in a new peptide class which significantly increases the release of insulin in pre-clinical models. The company was founded in 2011, and is based in Lund, Sweden. Follicum is listed on the Swedish small cap exchange Spotlight since 2014. www.follicum.com.

Disclaimer

Follicum AB published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05aNEXT GREEN WAVE : Carey Hart + Next Green Wave Launching Premium Wellness CBD Brand 'HartLuck'
EQ
04:05aCarey Hart + Next Green Wave Launching Premium Wellness CBD Brand 'HartLuck'
NE
04:04aImage You New Offers Reliable and Comprehensive Skincare Services to Clients in Saint Petersburg
AQ
04:03aBALTIKA : Announcement on the final results of AS Baltika public share offering, and increase of share capital has been registered in Commercial Register
AQ
04:02aIDEAGEN : Issue of New Shares Under Share Incentive Plan
PU
04:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details August 8 – 14, 2019
AQ
04:01aACTIC : Telephone conference Actic's interim report Q2 2019
AQ
04:01aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Sale of Gängtappen enables move of Länsförsäkringar Skåne's headquarters to Dockan
AQ
04:01aSNC LAVALIN : Report says why PMO wanted former Supreme Court judges to advise on SNC-Lavalin
AQ
04:01aCarey Hart + Next Green Wave Launching Premium Wellness CBD Brand ‘HartLuck'
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5CARLSBERG A/S (ADR) : CARLSBERG A/S : 1st Half Revenue Rose 6.5% Amid Strong Growth in Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group