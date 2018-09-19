Log in
Follow-up on Clarkie Gold project along Eleonore-Cheechoo corridor: a few kilometres of mineralized sandstones discovered in strike with previous value of 8.9 g/t gold in Eleonore type sediments

09/19/2018 | 12:28am CEST
June 29, 2018

DIOS CLOSES $416,000 HARD CASH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Montréal (Québec) Canada- Management of DIOS EXPLORATION INC. is pleased to report closing of non-brokered private placements with four Quebec Venture Capital Funds for gross proceeds of $416,000 by issuing a total of 4,622,222 units at $0.09 per unit. Each unit comprises one Common Share of DIOS at $0.09 per share and one warrant, each warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of DIOS at $0.11 per share during a 24 month period. The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period.

DIOS will use the proceeds to pursue exploration work this summer on flagship AU33 gold project (recent drilling discovery of 6 meter true width returning 3.26 grams gold per tonne: 2 g/t Au over 11 m), as well as on promising Clarkie Gold project along Eleonore gold mine - Cheechoo corridor and on K2 gold-silver-copper, James BayEeyou Istchee, Quebec and also for working capital purposes.

As a result of the private placements, there are 62,302,740 Common Shares of DIOS issued and outstanding.

These private placement closings were carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Marie-Jose Girard
President & CEO
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. : (514) 923-9123

Disclaimer

Dios Exploration Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 22:27:04 UTC
