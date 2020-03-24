Fond : Rated #1 Employee Recognition Software for Enterprise Businesses

Fond is the #1 Employee Recognition Software for Enterprise Businesses in G2’s Spring 2020 Report. This report continues a three-quarter streak for Fond as the company has ranked #1 in G2’s Employee Recognition Software category, which includes over 100 vendors. Not only is Fond #1 in the Employee Recognition category overall, they ranked first in the Enterprise software category. This part of the report specifically evaluates solutions' success at companies with more than 1,000 employees.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Their Spring 2020 Report evaluated employee recognition solutions according to ease-of-use, quality of support, and implementation experience, among other criteria. Fond’s #1 ranking reflects the company’s success at optimizing employee recognition for large, global companies.

“Fond exists to enable highly effective recognition at enterprise-sized companies. We’re happy to hear users say we’re succeeding in doing so,” said Fond CEO and Co-Founder, Taro Fukuyama. “Between our global offerings and streamlined platform, we’re glad to provide the kind of solution these companies need.”

Key findings from the report include:

96% of users find Fond easy to use

96% of users say Fond met their requirements

97% of users find Fond easy to do business with

You can read the complete Spring 2020 Employee Recognition Software report here.

Fond is a SaaS platform used by global enterprises including Salesforce, Weight Watchers, and Hard Rock Cafe that seamlessly consolidates employee rewards and recognition processes in one easy-to-use solution.

Fond is headquartered in San Francisco, California and Portland, Oregon. Learn more at www.fond.co.

