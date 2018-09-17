Fond du Lac Band Files Petition with FCC for Eligible Telecommunications Carrier Designation

Fond
du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed a petition with the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to become an Eligible
Telecommunications Carrier (ETC). The band will provide
telecommunications services under a newly formed corporation called,
Aaniin, offering affordable high-speed fiber-optic services – voice,
video and up to 1 GB speed broadband – to more than 1,800 homes and
anyone who lives in the network’s roughly 120-square-mile service area,
regardless of whether they are band members. Aaniin is the only tribally
owned and operated high-speed fiber-optic system provider in Minnesota.
EFC designation will allow low-income customers of Aaniin to benefit
from the tribal Lifeline
program, which lowers the monthly cost of phone and internet access.
Eligible customers receive basic services at a reduced cost of $9.25 per
month. With Aaniin, Lifeline program customers will receive broadband
and voice service at the subsidized cost.
“With 32 percent of the reservation’s population living under the
poverty line and a limited few with internet service, the federal
subsidy will promote a new standard of well-being in the community
through health, business and employment resources previously
unattainable,” said Jason Hollinday, the band’s planning division
director. “The potential is limitless. From schools to healthcare to
city services and more, access to high-speed fiber-optic service will be
life-changing for many residents and businesses in our area. We are
excited to offer the opportunity to better our community, and bring much
needed, critical connectivity to those in need.”
The fiber-optic system is built on the Fond du Lac Reservation and the
construction is funded by a series of grants, including from the United
States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The project represents a total
investment of $12.4 million. The all-new installation is in progress
with pilot testing expected to begin later this year.
About the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
The
Fond du Lac Band is one of six Chippewa Indian member bands that make up
the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. The Fond du Lac Reservation was
established by the La Pointe Treaty of 1854. Archaeologists, however,
maintain that ancestors of the present-day Chippewa (Ojibwe) have
resided in the Great Lakes area since 800 A.D. Today, the Band includes
over 4,200 members. The Ojibwe name for the Fond du Lac Reservation is
"Nagaajiwanaang", which means "where the water stops".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005638/en/