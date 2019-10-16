Log in
Fontem US Inc. Statement on Request by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy

10/16/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

 

Fontem US, Inc. (Fontem) issued the following statement in response to a request by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, that it voluntarily halt advertising for blu® electronic cigarettes.

“We share Chairman Krishnamoorthi’s view that electronic vaping products, or EVPs, are for adult smokers only, and we take our responsibility of marketing our products only to that audience very seriously. We have had multiple conversations with subcommittee staff to stress our agreement that this is a critical issue and that robust measures must be taken to prevent youth from accessing EVPs.

“Following these conversations and an analysis of our marketing practices, we have decided to halt the use of online paid sponsorships with individuals. This is being done out of an abundance of caution, as we continue to believe that Fontem is an industry leader in responsible business practices.

“We believe that regulation of our products should be informed by sound data and science. Therefore, we have sought a full copy of the latest National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which we anticipate will support our belief that our advertising has reached its intended adult audience. We are also conducting a thorough internal audit of current marketing and advertising practices and will make a final decision about future advertising once we have analyzed the data contained in the audit and in the CDC survey.”

About Fontem US, Inc.

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009. blu's top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in stores across the four largest vapor markets worldwide, including the USA, UK, France and Italy. The brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Charlotte, North Carolina.

blu adheres and is committed to marketing and advertising standards that ensure all communications are intended for and presented to adult audiences only. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit http://www.blu.com/en/US.


© Business Wire 2019
