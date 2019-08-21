Fontem US Inc. Statement on Request for Information by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce

Fontem US, Inc. (Fontem), leader in next generation nicotine products and marketer of blu® electronic cigarettes, issued the following statement upon receiving a request for information from U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“We have received and are reviewing the Committee's letter. Our blu electronic vaping products are intended only for adult users seeking a potentially less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. Fontem embraces initiatives to prevent youth access to vaping products and employs efforts to ensure advertising reaches only our intended adult audience.”

About Fontem US, Inc.

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009. blu's top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in stores across the four largest vapor markets worldwide, including the USA, UK, France and Italy. The brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Charlotte, North Carolina.

blu adheres and is committed to marketing and advertising standards that ensure all communications are intended for and presented to adult audiences only. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit http://www.blu.com/en/US.

