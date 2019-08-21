Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fontem US Inc. Statement on Request for Information by the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Fontem US, Inc. (Fontem), leader in next generation nicotine products and marketer of blu® electronic cigarettes, issued the following statement upon receiving a request for information from U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“We have received and are reviewing the Committee's letter. Our blu electronic vaping products are intended only for adult users seeking a potentially less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. Fontem embraces initiatives to prevent youth access to vaping products and employs efforts to ensure advertising reaches only our intended adult audience.”

About Fontem US, Inc.

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009. blu's top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in stores across the four largest vapor markets worldwide, including the USA, UK, France and Italy. The brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Charlotte, North Carolina.

blu adheres and is committed to marketing and advertising standards that ensure all communications are intended for and presented to adult audiences only. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit http://www.blu.com/en/US.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:46pLAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
BU
07:43pGI DYNAMICS : Announces up to ~US$10 Million Financing with Crystal Amber – Defers Potential ASX Delisting – Extends Maturity Date of 2017 Convertible Note – General Corporate Update
PU
07:43pORIGIN ENERGY : Full Year Results 2019
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Announcement
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4E
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4G
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Full year Statutory Accounts
PU
07:38pAMBU A/S : Ambu invests into a 100% direct sales organisation for pulmonology in the US
AQ
07:34pLYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
RE
07:33pCOOPER ENERGY : Parsons appraisal drilling campaign concluded 22 August 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3KEARNY FINANCIAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
4SOUTH32 : 2019 Full Year Financial Results Presentation
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group