Fonterra’s NZMP Branded Cheese Wins Eight Medals at International Cheese Awards 2018

NZMP,
the global dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra has just been recognised
among the best in cheesemaking by independent judges at the
International Cheese Awards. An outstanding eight medals were awarded to
NZMP’s New Zealand- and Australian-made cheeses.
More than 300 European judges tested more than 5,100 cheese and dairy
entries from around the world. Based in Nantwich, UK, the awards have
been running for more than 120 years.
Of the medal tally, Fonterra Dairy Foods Category Director Casey Thomas
said NZMP natural cheese stands out on the global stage.
“We are honoured to have received eight medals for products that we have
a long-standing heritage of selling to some of the biggest food
companies in the world. It’s a great way to independently confirm that
we produce some of the best-tasting, consistent world-class cheeses
available to food manufacturers in Asia and around the world.
“NZMP excels at innovation and technical expertise across the business.
Like other recent award wins, these are thanks to years of cheese making
tradition, a library of specialty cultures, combined with green grass,
fresh milk and plenty of sunshine,” says Casey.
NZMP has an extensive range of top quality cheese ingredients exported
to more than 130 countries, which are used in a variety of products and
applications including meals, bakery, sauces and snacks.
Gold medals
-
Best Non-UK Cheese aged greater than 18 months, NZMP Epicure, made in
Lichfield, NZ
-
Best Australian Cheese, NZMP Mild Cheddar, made in Wynyard, Tasmania
Silver medals
-
Best New Zealand Cheese, NZMP Taupo, made in Lichfield, NZ
-
Best Australian Cheese, NZMP Mild Cheddar, made in Stanhope, Victoria
Bronze medals
-
Best New Zealand Cheese, NZMP Noble, made in Lichfield, NZ
-
Best Australian Cheese, NZMP Gouda, made in Wynyard, Tasmania
-
Best Australian Cheese, NZMP Mature Cheddar, made in Wynyard, Tasmania
-
Best Australian Cheese, NZMP Extra Mature Cheddar, made in Wynyard,
Tasmania
