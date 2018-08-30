Fonteva Signs 200th Customer

Arlington, Va., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fonteva is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 200 customers, a success milestone reached through continual refinement of the association and events management capabilities of the Fonteva Platform, built on Salesforce, and a steadfast commitment to customer success.

“This is not only about the power our platform solution brings to associations, it’s about how accessible we’ve made the power of Salesforce to an underserved market,” commented Jerry Huskins, co-founder and CEO of Fonteva. “Combined with the success we’ve found by providing a full-featured events tool in Salesforce, the future looks incredibly bright - both for Fonteva and our customers. We’re excited to keep the momentum going with all the innovative features coming down the pipeline.”

Fonteva was founded under the belief that it could empower associations to form stronger, more collaborative communities by harnessing the power of Salesforce, the #1 CRM in the world. Passing the 200 customer mark is indicative of Fonteva’s success in advancing the mission of its founders, as it continues to deliver innovative apps and provide world-class customer support.

As associations continue to move towards a platform-based system and Salesforce users recognize the power of managing their events with a 100% native solution, Fonteva will continue to drive innovation and deliver success for users around the world.

About Fonteva

Fonteva, a Salesforce Premier Partner, is the leading provider of membership and events solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their customer communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that facilitate collaboration and strengthen the bond that members have with one another and with their associations – because the stronger a community is, the more rewarding and enduring the relationships will be. Learn more at www.fonteva.com .



