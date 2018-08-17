Log in
Food Encapsulation Markets: 2018-2024 Global Strategic Business Report -- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives: An Emerging Area - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 11:33am CEST

The "Food Encapsulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Encapsulation in US$ Million.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (USA)
  • ABCO Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • Aveka Group (USA)
  • AVEKA Inc.
  • Balchem Corporation (USA)
  • Coating Place, Inc. (USA)
  • Cargill, Inc. (USA)
  • Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Encapsys, LLC (USA)
  • FrieslandCampina Kievit (The Netherlands)
  • Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
  • LycoRed Ltd. (USA)
  • Maxx Performance, Inc. (USA)
  • Symrise AG (Germany)
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
  • Taste Tech Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

  • Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
  • Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market
  • The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
  • Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
  • Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
  • Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
  • Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
  • Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
  • Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
  • New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
  • Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
  • Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth

4. Technological Innovations in the Recent Past

5. Market Challenges

6. Select End-Use Application Trends

7. Technology Overview

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Focus on Select Global Players

8.2 Recent Industry Activity

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)

  • The United States (22)
  • Canada (2)
  • Europe (10)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Spain (1)
    • Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
  • Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/74pqqd/food?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
