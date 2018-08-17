Food Encapsulation Markets: 2018-2024 Global Strategic Business Report -- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives: An Emerging Area - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
-
Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (USA)
-
ABCO Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
-
Aveka Group (USA)
-
AVEKA Inc.
-
Balchem Corporation (USA)
-
Coating Place, Inc. (USA)
-
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
-
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
-
Encapsys, LLC (USA)
-
FrieslandCampina Kievit (The Netherlands)
-
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
-
LycoRed Ltd. (USA)
-
Maxx Performance, Inc. (USA)
-
Symrise AG (Germany)
-
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
-
Taste Tech Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
3. Market Trends & Growth Drivers
-
Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
-
Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation
Market
-
The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
-
Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
-
Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
-
Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
-
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
-
Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
-
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
-
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent
Beverages
-
Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
-
Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy
Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth
4. Technological Innovations in the Recent Past
5. Market Challenges
6. Select End-Use Application Trends
7. Technology Overview
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
38)
-
The United States (22)
-
Canada (2)
-
Europe (10)
-
Germany (2)
-
The United Kingdom (2)
-
Spain (1)
-
Rest of Europe (5)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
-
Middle East (2)
