Food Encapsulation Markets: 2018-2024 Global Strategic Business Report -- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives: An Emerging Area - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Encapsulation in US$ Million.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (USA)

ABCO Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Aveka Group (USA)

AVEKA Inc.

Balchem Corporation (USA)

Coating Place, Inc. (USA)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Encapsys, LLC (USA)

FrieslandCampina Kievit (The Netherlands)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

LycoRed Ltd. (USA)

Maxx Performance, Inc. (USA)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)

Taste Tech Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects

Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market

The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations

Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities

Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages

Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects

Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth



4. Technological Innovations in the Recent Past

5. Market Challenges

6. Select End-Use Application Trends

7. Technology Overview

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Focus on Select Global Players

8.2 Recent Industry Activity

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)

The United States (22)

Canada (2)

Europe (10) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (2) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

Middle East (2)

