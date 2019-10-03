Log in
Food Idea : Company information sheet

10/03/2019 | 01:09am EDT

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:FOOD IDEA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8179

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 3 October 2019

A. General

Place of incorporation:

The Cayman Islands

Date of initial listing on GEM:

8 July 2011

Name of Sponsor(s):

Names of directors:

(please distinguish the status of the directors

  • Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

Executive directors:

Ms. Huang Wei (Chairlady)

Mr. Yu Ka Ho (Chief executive officer)

Independent non-executive directors: Mr. Li Lap Keung

Dr. Wu Wing Kuen

Mr. So Yat Chuen

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Name

Number of

Approximate

shares

percentage of

shareholding in the

Company

Huang Wei

63,835,200

15.38%

N/A

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Financial year end date:

31 December

Registered address:

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman

KY1-1111, Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business:

Unit 306-A201, 3/F., Harbour Centre, Tower 1, 1 Hok Cheung

Street, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

http://www.foodidea.com.hk/

Share registrar:

Union Registrars Limited

Auditors:

Elite Partners CPA Limited

B. Business activities

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

  • catering services;
  • production, sales and distribution of food products to supermarket chains in Hong Kong;
  • investment in securities;
  • money lending business; and
  • wine trading

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue:

414,931,214

Par value of ordinary shares in issue:

HK$0.1

Board lot size (in number of shares):

12,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

N/A

which ordinary shares are also listed:

D. Warrants

Stock code:

N/A

Board lot size:

N/A

Expiry date:

N/A

Exercise price:

N/A

Conversion ratio:

N/A

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

N/A

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Signed:

Ms. Huang Wei

Mr. Yu Ka Ho

Executive director

Executive director

Mr. Li Lap Keung

Mr. So Yat Chuen

Independent non-executive director

Independent non-executive director

Dr. Wu Wing Kuen

Independent non-executive director

NOTES

  1. This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.
  2. Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
  3. Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time) at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Food Idea Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:08:03 UTC
