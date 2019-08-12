Food Idea : Proposed share consolidation and notice of extraordinary general meeting

EXPECTED TIMETABLE
2019
Original counter for trading in existing Shares in board lots of 12,000 Shares (in the form of existing share
certificates) temporarily closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 2 September
Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 1,200 Consolidated Shares
(in the form of existing share certificates) opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 2 September
Original counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 12,000 Consolidated Shares
(in the form of new share certificates) re-opens. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September
Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares (in the form
of new share certificates and existing share certificates) commences . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September
Designated broker starts to stand in the market to provide matching services for odd lots of the
Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September
Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 1,200 Consolidated Shares
(in the form of existing share certificates) closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, 8 October
Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares (in the form
of new share certificates and existing share certificates) ends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, 8 October