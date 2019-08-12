Log in
Food Idea : Proposed share consolidation and notice of extraordinary general meeting

08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker, a licensed dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Food Idea Holdings Limited (the "Company"), you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

新 煮 意 控 股 有 限 公 司

FOOD IDEA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8179)

PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Financial Adviser to the Company

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-2 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time scheduled for the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending or voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish, and in such case, the form of proxy submitted by you should be deemed to be revoked.

This circular will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.foodidea.com.hk.

9 August 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid- sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . iii

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1

- ii -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Set out below is the expected timetable for the implementation of the Share Consolidation:

2019

Latest date and time for lodging transfers documents in

order to qualify for attendance and voting at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m., Friday, 23 August

Closure of register of members of the Company for the purpose of determining members who are entitled to

attend and vote at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 26 August to Thursday, 29 August (both days inclusive)

Latest time for lodging forms of proxy for the EGM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, 27 August

Record date for attendance and voting at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 29 August

Expected date and time of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m., Thursday, 29 August

Announcement of voting results of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 29 August

The following events are conditional on the fulfillment of the conditions for the implementation of the Share Consolidation.

Effective date of the Share Consolidation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 2 September

First day for the free exchange of existing certificates of the Shares into new share certificates of the

Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 2 September

Commencement of dealings in the Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 2 September

- iii -

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

2019

Original counter for trading in existing Shares in board lots of 12,000 Shares (in the form of existing share

certificates) temporarily closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 2 September

Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 1,200 Consolidated Shares

(in the form of existing share certificates) opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 2 September

Original counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 12,000 Consolidated Shares

(in the form of new share certificates) re-opens. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September

Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares (in the form

of new share certificates and existing share certificates) commences . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September

Designated broker starts to stand in the market to provide matching services for odd lots of the

Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Monday, 16 September

Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lots of 1,200 Consolidated Shares

(in the form of existing share certificates) closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, 8 October

Parallel trading in the Consolidated Shares (in the form

of new share certificates and existing share certificates) ends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, 8 October

- iv -

Disclaimer

Food Idea Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
