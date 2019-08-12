Food Idea : Proxy form for EGM

新 煮 意 控 股 有 限 公 司

FOOD IDEA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8179)

PROXY FORM FOR EGM

Form of proxy for use by the shareholders of Food Idea Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") to be convened at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof).

I/ We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares") of the Company hereby appoint the Chairman (the "Chairman") of the Meeting or (note c) of to

act as my/ our proxy at the Meeting to be held at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/ our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d) .

ORDINARY RESOLUTION* FOR (note d) AGAINST (note d)

1. To approve the Share Consolidation as defined in the Notice.