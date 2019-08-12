Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food Idea : Proxy form for EGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

新 煮 意 控 股 有 限 公 司

FOOD IDEA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8179)

PROXY FORM FOR EGM

Form of proxy for use by the shareholders of Food Idea Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") to be convened at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof).

I/ We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of

(note b) shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares") of the Company

hereby appoint the Chairman (the "Chairman") of the Meeting or (note c)

of

to

act as my/ our proxy at the Meeting to be held at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/ our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d) .

ORDINARY RESOLUTION*

FOR (note d)

AGAINST (note d)

1. To approve the Share Consolidation as defined in the Notice.

  • Please refer to the notice of the Meeting for the full text of the ordinary resolution ("Notice").

Shareholder's signature

(notes e and f)

Dated the

day of

2019

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided.
  4. If you wish to vote for the resolution set out above, please tick ("") the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against the resolution, please tick ("") the box marked "Against". If this form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolution, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/ her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/ her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holders are present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  6. The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder of the Company, or his/ her attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
  8. Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs the form.

Disclaimer

Food Idea Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aBARRICK GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aNINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aTATNEFT' : TATNEFT Participates in the International Caspian Forum
PU
07:31aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:31aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
07:31aCAPGEMINI : Virtual business processes
PU
07:31aSTREET CAPITAL : Leading Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends Street Capital Group Inc. Shareholders Vote "for" The Arrangement with RFA Capital Holdings Inc.
AQ
07:31aAUXLY CANNABIS : Announces CEO Succession
AQ
07:31aGOLDMAN SACHS : Certain Calculation Errors in Intraday Indicative Values for the Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect(SM) ETN
PU
07:31aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : f-shares to start trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group