Food Idea : Proxy form for EGM

新 煮 意 控 股 有 限 公 司
FOOD IDEA HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8179)
PROXY FORM FOR EGM
Form of proxy for use by the shareholders of Food Idea Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") to be convened at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof).
I/ We (note a)
of
|
being the holder(s) of
|
|
(note b) shares of HK$0.01 each (the "Shares") of the Company
|
hereby appoint the Chairman (the "Chairman") of the Meeting or (note c)
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
to
act as my/ our proxy at the Meeting to be held at 2/F., J Plus, 35-45B Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/ our behalf as directed below.
Please make a mark in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d) .
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTION*
|
FOR (note d)
|
AGAINST (note d)
1. To approve the Share Consolidation as defined in the Notice.
-
Please refer to the notice of the Meeting for the full text of the ordinary resolution ("Notice").