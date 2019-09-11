Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food Lion : Announces New Six-Week Paid Parental Leave Benefit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Food Lion announced today that beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the retailer will offer a paid parental leave benefit to all full-time associates.

With this benefit, associates of any gender may take six weeks of paid parental leave within the first 12 months of a child’s birth, adoption or other legal, custodial placements.

“Welcoming a new member into a family is an important and special time, and it’s important to us at Food Lion to offer this benefit to support well-being and balance in our associates’ personal and professional lives,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Food Lion. “Food Lion is committed to being a diverse and inclusive organization that celebrates and nurtures our associates and their families in the towns and cities we serve. This is a benefit we are proud to offer and we look forward to it becoming available at the start of the new year.”

The paid parental leave benefit will be eligible to all full-time Food Lion associates with at least one year of continuous service with the company as of the date their child is born, adopted or placed with an associates’ family or the date the placement was finalized.

The new option will help eligible associates throughout the organization in important times of transition in their families. It adds to Food Lion’s comprehensive compensation and benefits program for associates, which includes competitive medical, dental, vision, life insurance and disability, paid time off, educational assistance and other benefit programs.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores and employs more than 63,000 associates in the following 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states: Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aDemand for Thin and Light Designs Puts a Positive Outlook on IDC's Forecast for Notebook PCs and Detachable Tablets
BU
09:48aINFORMATION SERVICES : Caesars Entertainment, IMF Are New Keynote Speakers at ISG Digital Business Summit
PR
09:47aSMI CULTURE & TRAVEL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Memorandum of Understanding in Relation to Possible Acquisitions
PU
09:47aRYANAIR : German pilots reach first wage agreement with Ryanair
RE
09:47aSAP : “SAP for Me” Offers Customers a Digital Companion to Provide Centralized Transparency Across Product Portfolio
PU
09:47aSAP : Making Onboarding and Enablement Timeless Through Intelligent User Assistance
PU
09:47aVODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
09:47aAIRBUS : Europe orders urgent Airbus helicopter checks after Norway crash
RE
09:43aTeradata and Just Media Discover New Way to Measure Brand Lift
GL
09:42aBLACKBERRY : Hey New Guy, Please Don't Click That Link
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges makes surprise $39 billion offer for Britain's LSE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group