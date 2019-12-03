Food Lion : Customer Loyalty Program and Customer Experience Strategy Awarded at 2019 Loyalty360 Expo

Retailer wins two national Loyalty360 awards

In recognition of its programs offering customers innovative ways to save money, Food Lion received two Best in Class Awards for its customer loyalty program and customer experience strategy at the national 2019 Loyalty360 Expo. The awards recognize industry leaders across several categories centered around building trusting relationships with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way.

Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty for Food Lion, accepts Loyalty360 award (Photo: Business Wire)

The awards recognized Food Lion’s MVP Customer Rewards Program, its innovative Shop & Earn personalized monthly rewards program and overall customer experience strategy. The Loyalty360 winners were awarded in nine categories, each representing a key facet of a brand’s customer loyalty focus.

Food Lion’s MVP Customer Rewards Program offers customers personalized offers every month based on their shopping history and delivered to customers in the way they prefer to redeem their coupons. Shop & Earn offers customers options to save based on their specific purchases, fueling a program with nearly endless savings opportunities. The more customers buy the items they need, the more they can save. Since the program’s inception last year, customers have loaded their monthly Shop & Earn personalized offers and saved an average of about $20 per. The success of both these programs is based on Food Lion’s overall customer experience strategy.

"At Food Lion, we are dedicated to saving our customers money through our great everyday low prices, weekly Hot Sale items, and personalized loyalty programs like Shop & Earn that enhance their shopping experience," said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty for Food Lion. "We’re committed to offering our loyal customers unique and innovative loyalty programs that put our customers in charge of their savings and allow them to easily get more of what they need to nourish their families."

This marks the second time this year that Food Lion has received national recognition from Loyalty360. Earlier this year, Food Lion received a Platinum Award at the spring Loyalty360 awards in social impact for integrating customer loyalty with its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative. Food Lion’s loyalty program design was also given the Silver Award and received top honors for the best Loyalty Programs of the Year.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

