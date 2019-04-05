Food Lion : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

Food Lion proudly announced that it received a perfect score of 100
percent on the 2019
Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and
report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace
equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.
This is the 10th consecutive year that Food Lion has received
a top score.
"At Food Lion, we are proud of our diverse and inclusive workforce
representative of the towns and cities we serve,” said Millette
Granville, Vice President, Talent, Diversity & Inclusion & Organization
Development at Food Lion. "We’re honored to receive a top score for the
10th year and remain committed to being a Best Place to Work
for LGBTQ equality.”
In addition to receiving the perfect score on the Index, Food Lion is
also a member of the HRC Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which
would create comprehensive non-discrimination protections for
individuals in the LGBTQ community.
The 2019 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices in four
broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits,
supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility
including public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible corporate
citizenship.
The full 2019 CEI can be viewed at www.hrc.org/cei.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000
stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than
63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices
and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full
shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong
commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves.
Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500
million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020.
Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of
Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005390/en/