Food Lion : Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

04/05/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Company Earns 100 percent for 10th Consecutive Year on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Sixteenth Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

Food Lion proudly announced that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. This is the 10th consecutive year that Food Lion has received a top score.

"At Food Lion, we are proud of our diverse and inclusive workforce representative of the towns and cities we serve,” said Millette Granville, Vice President, Talent, Diversity & Inclusion & Organization Development at Food Lion. "We’re honored to receive a top score for the 10th year and remain committed to being a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality.”

In addition to receiving the perfect score on the Index, Food Lion is also a member of the HRC Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which would create comprehensive non-discrimination protections for individuals in the LGBTQ community.

The 2019 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices in four broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility including public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible corporate citizenship.

The full 2019 CEI can be viewed at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.


© Business Wire 2019
