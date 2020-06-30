Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food Lion Offers Safety Tips During Grilling Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:30am EDT

SALISBURY, N.C., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help neighbors enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday safely, Food Lion is sharing the tips below on safe-handling of meat and poultry items on the grill:

Safety tips for handling and preparing raw meat and poultry include:

  • Always maintain fresh meat and poultry at 40°F or below to maintain freshness and safety until ready to cook.
  • Safely thaw meat in the refrigerator, under cold running water or in a microwave before cooking.  Never leave raw meat, poultry or any perishable food out at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour when outside temperature is 90°F and above.
  • Trim excess fat from meat to prevent fire and grease flare-ups.
  • Marinate foods in the refrigerator using a glass or plastic food-safe container to keep them at the proper temperature.
  • Clean all grilling utensils, knives and plates before you begin grilling.
  • Clean cutting boards, knives and grilling utensils in hot, soapy water between every use.
  • Use separate cutting boards for meat and vegetables.
  • Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after food preparation and immediately after handling raw meats.
  • Discard marinades and sauces that have come into contact with raw meat juices.

Safety tips for grilling meat and poultry include:

  • Make sure your grill is hot enough to cook your food. Whether your grill is charcoal or gas, always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.
  • Use a meat thermometer to ensure your meat and poultry is thoroughly cooked.
    • The USDA recommends safe minimum internal temperatures of 145°F for pork, beef, steaks and chops, 160°F for ground pork and beef and 165°F for turkey and chicken. Hotdogs should be served steaming hot.
  • After your food is cooked, use a new, clean plate to place the food on.
  • After cooking meat and poultry on the grill, keep it hot at 140°F or warmer until it’s served. If at home, cooked meat and poultry can be kept hot in an oven set at approximately 200°F.

Safety tips for storing leftovers include:

  • Divide leftovers into smaller portions. Refrigerate or freeze in covered shallow containers for faster cooling.
  • Leftover meat and poultry can be eaten safely for three to four days if refrigerated within two hours of cooking, or one hour if the outside temperature is above 90°F. Frozen leftovers should keep for about four months.
  • Reheat cooked leftovers to 165°F, as measured with a food thermometer.

Safety tips were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). For their complete list of grilling safety tips, click here.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACT:
﻿Emma A. Inman, APR
704-245-3317
emma.inman@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3fec857-8ced-48c5-921e-48a7256ba0f1

Primary Logo

Food Lion Offers Safety Tips During Grilling Season

To help neighbors enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday safely, Food Lion is sharing tips on safe-handling of meat and poultry items on the grill.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL : Universal Donor Immunotherapy StemVacs™ Activates Antiviral Immune Cells While Protecting Lungs From "Cytokine Storm"
PR
10:35aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. – KGJI
GL
10:35aQuantGate Systems Inc. Corporate Update
NE
10:35aSBERBANK : Alexander Morozov leaves Sberbank as of 1 July 2020. Alexandra Buriko becomes the new CFO
EQ
10:34aB COMMUNICATIONS : Report by Bezeq Subsidiary- Final Dismissal of Request for Class Action Lawsuit Against Pelephone
PU
10:34aDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Promotes John Romano to Chief Retail Officer
PU
10:34aREOPENING ASIA : How the Right Policies Can Help Economic Recovery
PU
10:34aOPEC Secretary General participates in high-level roundtable on Africa's energy sector
PU
10:34aTECH DATA : Plans to Invest Approximately $750 Million to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BU
10:33aPeapack-Gladstone Bank Announces the Expansion of the Peapack Capital Team to Accommodate Continued Growth
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group