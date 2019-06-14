Food Lion : Receives National Recognition for CIAA Campaign

Retailer Takes Top Public Relations Honors for its #BallinOnHunger Social Impact Initiative

Public Relations Society of America has awarded Food Lion with its prestigious Bronze Anvil Award in recognition of its successful #BallinOnHunger campaign executed during the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association Tournament.

The purpose of the 2018 campaign was to spark engagement with CIAA fans and connect them with ways they could help Food Lion fight hunger in the 12 towns and cities where there are CIAA schools.

The result was enough social posts to donate 24,000 meals to local food banks and more than 2.9 million of media impressions giving visibility to campaign and the Food Lion brand.

Judges commented that the campaign “was an excellent effort that made a real difference. The entry was well thought out and clearly articulated the purpose of this campaign.”

For more than 45 years, the Bronze Anvil Awards have recognized the best of the best in public relations tactics -- the use of social media, video, blogs, podcasts, annual reports, digital newsletters, websites – that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns.

Judging is performed across the United States by teams of PRSA members and others with expertise in the specific categories. Only one Bronze Anvil was awarded in 33 categories. The awards were presented in New York City, N.Y., last Thursday. This is the company’s first time winning a Bronze Award and third time winning a PRSA national award.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families in need since 2014. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005519/en/