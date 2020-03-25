Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Manufacturers Raise Factory Pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

By Annie Gasparro

Some food manufacturers are raising pay for workers in their factories, warehouses and delivery fleets that they are counting on to maintain production at a time of sky-high demand.

Cargill Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kraft Heinz Co., Campbell Soup Co. and Danone SA are among companies that have agreed to higher wages and paid sick leave or child-care stipends for certain employees, according to the companies.

Food makers face a conundrum in trying to keep factories running at high rates while also maintaining worker safety as the pandemic advances across the U.S. Mass absenteeism at U.S. food-making plants could dent the supply of those goods.

About 40 workers at a Perdue Farms Inc. chicken plant in Georgia walked out Monday, protesting for hazard pay and more sanitary working conditions after multiple workers reported being exposed to the novel coronavirus at the factory, according to workers' rights advocates. Perdue didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -2.51% 42.36 Delayed Quote.-11.98%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.09% 347.25 End-of-day quote.-11.35%
DANONE 2.19% 56.12 Real-time Quote.-25.68%
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION -4.07% 43.155 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
PEPSICO, INC. 1.03% 115.29 Delayed Quote.-16.70%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 4.33% 23.98 Delayed Quote.-28.45%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.18% 561.5 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pCOMCAST : Gives Xfinity Customers Rolling Free Previews with Focus on Education, Entertainment and Fitness
PU
03:06pWho needs Instacart? U.S. farmers expand food deliveries during coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:04pSainsbury's to close 12 convenience stores
RE
03:00pSenate's Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Offers Little Relief for Private Equity
DJ
02:43pCanada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses
DJ
02:41pFood Manufacturers Raise Factory Pay
DJ
02:33p2020-03-25 ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA : Our response to COVID-19
PU
02:24pInvestors look to 2008 for guidance on when to jump back in
RE
02:16pSoftbank-backed Ola seeks relief for drivers and taxi firms in India
RE
02:14pU.S. coronavirus stimulus bill adds billions in support for farmers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Wall Street surges for second day as investors await $2 trillion aid package
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group