Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food Retail Industry in the UAE 2018: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis - Annual Sales in the Industry are Estimated at $3.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:24pm CEST

The "Food Retail Industry in the UAE- Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE retail sector continues to grow, supported by the upgrading of existing retail stores and the addition of state of the art new mega retail stores.

The UAE market presents retailers with diverse relatively high-income consumers. Exporters who are willing to establish personal relationships, consolidate shipments, and meet the labeling requirements of the UAE market will find a rapidly growing sector in which to sell a wide range of products. Annual sales in the industry are estimated at $3.5 billion.

The UAE food retail sector continues its aggressive growth. More large type stores are being built. French retail chain already operates in the market while a new one is being prepared to launch its services.

The French Retail Giant, Carrefour, has moved aggressively into the retail of food and non-food products in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to open at more locations across the UAE. Other Arabian Peninsula markets are definitely in the cards for this retailer as consumers go more and more for low prices and everything under one roof.

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Market Profile

B.3 Industry Value Analysis

B.4 Future Outlook

C. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

C.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

C.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

C.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

C.4 Threat of New Entrants

C.5 Threat of Substitutes

D. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjlkmr/food_retail?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 9/3/2018 - Decisions of the Index Committee in the meeting of September 3rd
PU
05:27pBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (August)
PR
05:26pAKERBP : New employee representatives to the Board of Directors
AQ
05:25pSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES COMPANY (SASCO) : announces renewal and amended bank facility agreement with SABB
AQ
05:25pFORD MOTOR : Salutes america's hardest working men and women on labor day; invites others to share stories with #hardestworking
AQ
05:25pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
05:25pMERITOR : Launches new company website
AQ
05:25pCUMMINS : Introduces IMO III Certified QSK60 Marine Engine Package
AQ
05:25pCUMMINS : X15 Splashes Into the Marine Market
AQ
05:25pPIAGGIO & C : - Share buy back information
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
5UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.