Food Retail Industry in the UAE 2018: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis - Annual Sales in the Industry are Estimated at $3.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
Retail Industry in the UAE- Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis"
The UAE retail sector continues to grow, supported by the upgrading of
existing retail stores and the addition of state of the art new mega
retail stores.
The UAE market presents retailers with diverse relatively high-income
consumers. Exporters who are willing to establish personal
relationships, consolidate shipments, and meet the labeling requirements
of the UAE market will find a rapidly growing sector in which to sell a
wide range of products. Annual sales in the industry are estimated at
$3.5 billion.
The UAE food retail sector continues its aggressive growth. More large
type stores are being built. French retail chain already operates in the
market while a new one is being prepared to launch its services.
The French Retail Giant, Carrefour, has moved aggressively into the
retail of food and non-food products in the United Arab Emirates and is
expected to open at more locations across the UAE. Other Arabian
Peninsula markets are definitely in the cards for this retailer as
consumers go more and more for low prices and everything under one roof.
Key Topics Covered
A. Executive Summary
B. Introduction to the Industry
B.1 Industry Definition
B.2 Market Profile
B.3 Industry Value Analysis
B.4 Future Outlook
C. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis
C.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
C.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
C.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
C.4 Threat of New Entrants
C.5 Threat of Substitutes
D. Glossary of Terms
