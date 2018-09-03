Food Retail Industry in the UAE 2018: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis - Annual Sales in the Industry are Estimated at $3.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Retail Industry in the UAE- Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE retail sector continues to grow, supported by the upgrading of existing retail stores and the addition of state of the art new mega retail stores.

The UAE market presents retailers with diverse relatively high-income consumers. Exporters who are willing to establish personal relationships, consolidate shipments, and meet the labeling requirements of the UAE market will find a rapidly growing sector in which to sell a wide range of products. Annual sales in the industry are estimated at $3.5 billion.

The UAE food retail sector continues its aggressive growth. More large type stores are being built. French retail chain already operates in the market while a new one is being prepared to launch its services.

The French Retail Giant, Carrefour, has moved aggressively into the retail of food and non-food products in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to open at more locations across the UAE. Other Arabian Peninsula markets are definitely in the cards for this retailer as consumers go more and more for low prices and everything under one roof.

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Market Profile

B.3 Industry Value Analysis

B.4 Future Outlook

C. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

C.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

C.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

C.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

C.4 Threat of New Entrants

C.5 Threat of Substitutes

D. Glossary of Terms

