Food Safety and Inspection Service : A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC Recalls Meat and Poultry Products Containing Meat Produced without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2018 - A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC, a Belle Rose, La. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,438 pounds of meat and poultry products that contain meat produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat frozen meat and poultry sausage items were produced on various dates from Jan. 3, 2017 through Oct. 2, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'PONCHATOULAS JAMBALYA RICE with CHICKEN THIGH MEAT AND SMOKED SAUSAGE,' and 'Item Number 208304,' and Batch # 25518, 26818, and 27518.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'A PRODUCT OF CRAZY CAJUN LOUISIANA CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,' and 'Item Number 591000,' and Batch # 25518 and 26118.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'Phil's OYSTER BAR & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT CREOLE STYLE CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,' and 'Item Number 494103,' and Batch # 01018, 03718, 13518, 23318, 33217, 35517, 36117.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'STEAMBOAT BILLS CHICKEN & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,' and 'Item Number 493007,' and Batch # 00317.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'STEAMBOAT BILLS RED BEANS with SMOKED SAUSAGE,' and 'Item Number 493021,' and Batch # 00317.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing 'SOUTHERN SPOON FOODS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, SMOKED SAUSAGE, & ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO,' and 'Item Number 49200,' and Batch # 01618, 02418, 05118, 12217, 12917, 13017, 14317, 16417, 17817, 21317, 24117, 25517, 28317, 29117, 30517, 31217, 32517, 33217, 34017, and 34717.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 13375' or 'P-13375' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in Louisiana and Texas.

The problem was discovered when A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC personnel notified FSIS on Oct. 11, 2018 that they used meat products from a source that was not federally-inspected to formulate their federally inspected ready-to-eat products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product is in restaurants' freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chris Landry, Owner, A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC at (985) 369-2677.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.