Food Safety and Inspection Service : Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2019 - Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc., an Ada, Mich. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,490 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically broken metal bits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View label(PDF only)]

5-lb. frozen vacuum packages packed 2 each in cartons containing 'Ada Valley MEATLOAF UNCOOKED' with lot code 17034 and a packaging date of 05-20-19 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 10031' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to hospitals in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

The problem was discovered on July 11, 2019, when a customer notified the plant of the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Walter Rozeboom, V.P. of Sales, Ada Valley Meats, at (616) 676-0767.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.