Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : American Beef Packers, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Deemed Unfit for Human Consumption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2019 - American Beef Packers, Inc., a Chino, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,428 pounds of raw beef products that are deemed unfit for human consumption, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

FSIS inspection personnel retained the carcass and collected a sample for further analysis. Prior to test results being received, the carcass was erroneously released and further processed into raw intact and non-intact beef products, which were distributed in commerce.

The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • Bulk pack combo bins containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS' with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.
  • Bulk pack combo bins containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF' with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.
  • Bulk pack combo bins containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF' with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.
  • Cases containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1' with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.
  • 66.2-lb. case containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1' with code BT190821-1186.
  • Bulk pack combo bin containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS' with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.
  • Cases containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP' with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.
  • Cases containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP' with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.
  • Cases containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4' with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.
  • 50-lb. cases containing 'AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25' with lot code 08347412719.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 34741' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon.

The firm notified FSIS on Aug. 30, 2019 that a carcass that was pending laboratory results had been erroneously released and further processed into raw intact and non-intact beef products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kari Godbey Houchens, Regulatory Manager, American Beef Packers, Inc. at (909) 628-4888 ext. 123.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 01:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03pSouth Korea central bank frees more cheap funds for smaller firms
RE
10:04pSouth Korea August exports tumble for ninth month as world economy cools
RE
09:57pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : American Beef Packers, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Deemed Unfit for Human Consumption
PU
09:48pChina, U.S. to collect additional tariffs on each other's goods
RE
09:46pGOAL : Lewis' incredible solo effort puts Rapids in front
PU
08:52pSouth Korean Exports Drop 13.6% in August
DJ
07:42pCHINA'S NATURAL GAS CONSUMPTION TO KEEP GROWING BEFORE 2050 : report
PU
06:42pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australia conducts deployments to enforce sanctions on North Korea
PU
06:35pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times
RE
04:00pMarkets Show Resilience in Topsy-Turvy August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in S..
2CURLF NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
3UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane D..
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Koulibaly own goal gifts Juventus victory over Napoli
5CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group