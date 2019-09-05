Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : BCI Foods Inc. Recalls Meat and Poultry Soup Products Produced Without Benefit of Import Inspection

09/05/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 - BCI Foods, Inc., a Quebec, Canada firm and importer of record, is recalling approximately 3,304 pounds of meat and poultry soup products that were not presented for import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The meat and poultry soup items were imported on July 17, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • 19-oz. cans containing 'chef's cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE CHICKEN & WILD RICE' with a 'BB/MA 2021 MR 04' date and code 'EST 142 602 19 064' on the bottom of the cans.
  • 19-oz. cans containing 'chef's cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE ITALIAN-STYLE WEDDING with Meatballs & Chicken' with a 'BB/MA 2021 MR 03' date and code 'EST 142 603 19 063' on the bottom of the cans.
  • 18.8-oz. cans containing 'chef's cupboard CHUNKY BEEF with COUNTRY VEGETABLES' with a 'BB/MA 2020 SE 25' date and code 'EST 142 613 18 269' on the bottom of the cans.
  • 18.8-oz. cans containing 'chef's cupboard CHUNKY SIRLOIN BURGER with COUNTRY VEGETABLES' with a 'BB/MA 2021 FE 18' date and code 'EST 142 614 19 049' on the bottom of the cans.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection, but bear Canada's establishment number '142' within the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Aldi stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS monitoring activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact John St. Germain, Vice President of Sales, BCI Foods Inc., at (416) 882-3513.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:11:02 UTC
