Food Safety and Inspection Service : Bob Evans Farms Inc. Recalls Pork Sausage Link Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2018 - Bob Evans Farms, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio, establishment, is recalling approximately 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw pork sausage link items were produced on Aug. 1, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

12-oz overwrap trays labeled 'BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.' These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled 'BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.' These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled 'FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.' These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled 'GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.' These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled 'SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.' These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST 6785.' These items were shipped to retail locations in Ind., Ill., Md., Mich., Mo., N.J., N.Y., N.C., Ohio, Pa., Va., and Wis.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pork sausage products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Media with questions about the recall can contact Elizabeth Sedlock at (636) 699-9554 or esedlock@sedlockpartners.com. Consumers with questions may send inquires to consume relations for Bob Evans Farms, Inc. at 1-800-939-2338.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.