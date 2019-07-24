Food Safety and Inspection Service : CM&R Inc. Recalls Beef Stick Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 - CM&R Inc., a St. Paul, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 25 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat beef snack stick items are labeled as 'Smoked & Uncured Maple Beef Snack Sticks' products but contain 'Smoked & Uncured Mild Beef Sticks with Cheddar Cheese' products. The items were produced on June 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

6-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages of 'MARKET SAUSAGES SMOKED & UNCURED MAPLE BEEF SNACK STICKS' with lot code 1712019 and Sell-By: 9/15/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 45394' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered when FSIS inspection program personnel determined that the firm had received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying theircustomers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Charles Cory, president of CM&R Inc., at (651) 738-3636.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.