Food Safety and Inspection Service : Changes to Verification and Exploratory Poultry Sampling Programs

08/22/2019 | 09:18am EDT

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE

27-19 8/22/19

CHANGES TO VERIFICATION AND EXPLORATORY POULTRY SAMPLING PROGRAMS

I. PURPOSE

This notice is to inform inspection program personnel (IPP) of changes in poultry sampling. First, FSIS is increasing the number of sampling tasks at certain establishments producing chicken parts, chicken carcasses, or turkey carcasses that are subject to the Salmonella performance standards. In addition, FSIS has canceled all sampling for the low volume poultry products and religious exempt chicken carcasses.

  1. VERIFICATION SAMPLE SCHEDULING PROCEDURE FOR RAW POULTRY PRODUCTS

A. Beginning in August 2019, at establishments producing chicken parts, chicken carcasses, or turkey carcasses, FSIS will schedule two (2) samples per month for eligible establishments producing 1,001 to 250,000 pounds of product (chicken or turkey carcasses, or chicken parts) per day, and five (5) samples per month to those eligible establishments producing greater than 250,000 pounds of product per day.

With these scheduling changes, more sample assignments will be received for some establishments than had been received in the past.

B. These changes will ensure that establishments producing greater than 1,000 pounds of eligible product per day are consistently categorized and improve FSIS' ability to assess whether establishments maintain process control.

III. SUSPENSION OF FSIS SAMPLING CODES

  1. The Agency began collecting samples from religious exempt chicken carcasses and poultry products produced in low volume in June 2017, under FSIS Notice 27-17,Religious Exempt and Very Low Volume Raw Poultry Exploratory Sampling. FSIS has collected sufficient data to make a determination that it no longer needs to collect samples of these products. The agency does not intend to propose performance standards for these products at this time. The agency intends to communicate the results from these sampling projects on the FSIS website and will announce the availability of the results in a future FSIS Constituent Update.
  2. Effective immediately, IPP will no longer receive sampling tasks for the project codes listed below.

Sampling Project

Product Group

Project Code

Religious Exempt

Chicken carcasses

RE_CH_CARC01

Very Low Volume

Chicken carcasses

LO_CH_CARC01

Very Low Volume

Turkey carcasses

LO_TU_CARC01

Very Low Volume

Parts from chickens (legs, breasts, wings)

LO_CPT_LBW01

DISTRIBUTION: Electronic

NOTICE EXPIRES: 9/1/20

OPI: OPPD

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:17:04 UTC
