Food Safety and Inspection Service : Changes to the Meat Regulations

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE 09-19 4/4/19

CHANGES TO THE MEAT REGULATIONS

I. PURPOSE

This notice announces two changes that FSIS has made in the regulations in 9 CFR.

II. ELIMINATION OF 9 CFR 310.11

A.Effective 4/8/19, FSIS will remove the redundant regulatory requirement at 9 CFR 310.11, previously "Cleaning of hog carcasses before incising" (See 84 FR 2430), requiring the cleaning of hog carcasses before any incision is made preceding evisceration. This regulation will be removed from the Public Health Information System. Inspection program personnel (IPP) are to continue to verify that hog carcasses are handled in a clean and sanitary manner throughout the dressing process as required by 9 CFR 416.4(d). IPP are also to continue inspect every carcass at final rail inspection to verify that they are not contaminated as required in 9 CFR 310.18(a).

B.FSIS determined that the regulation at 9 CFR 310.11 was unnecessary because of existing regulations on sanitation and standard operating procedures (9 CFR parts 304, 416), hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) systems (9 CFR part 417), and another post-mortem inspection regulation (9 CFR 310.18) that require sanitary conditions for the handling of carcasses. The regulation at 9 CFR 310.18 addresses the prevention and removal of contamination from carcasses (before or after incision), organs, and other parts. The regulation requires the removal of any contamination remaining or occurring post-incision or post- evisceration.

C.Also, effective 4/8/19, FSIS will eliminate the Salmonella Initiative Program (SIP) waivers issued to establishments to waive 310.11 and the SIP Waiver Tablewill be updated.

D.The removal of the regulatory requirement at 9 CFR 310.11 does not change the obligation of an establishment to handle carcasses in a sanitary manner to prevent contamination and to do so in a way that is satisfactory to the inspector (9 CFR 310.18).

III. MODIFICATION TO 9 CFR 316.9

A.Effective 4/17/19, FSIS will modify the regulation at 9 CFR 316.9, "Products to be marked with official marks" (See 84 FR 9695) to eliminate the requirement that all livestock carcasses be marked with the official inspection legend at the time of inspection in a slaughter establishment, provided the carcasses are further processed in the same establishment.

B.Any previous instructions issued to IPP regarding this practice are obsolete.