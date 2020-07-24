Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Coco's Italian Market Recalls Italian Meatball, Beef Ravioli, and Pepperoni Pizza Products Produced without Benefit of Inspection

07/24/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2020 - Coco's Italian Market, a Nashville, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 16,868 pounds of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen Italian meatball, beef ravioli, and pepperoni pizza items were produced on various dates from January 2019 through July 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of 'Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Fully Cooked Italian Meatballs' and a USDA mark of inspection represented on the label.
  • 15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing 'Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake BEEF RAVIOLI WITH LUCIANA'S MARINARA SAUCE.'
  • 16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza' with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.
  • 7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza' with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Tennessee.

The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture observed products produced by Coco's Italian Market in retail locations labeled with the federal marks of inspection. They also identified other labeling issues, such as the omission of net weight on the pepperoni pizza product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Cinelli, Owner, Coco's Italian Market, at (615) 573-2319 or chuck.cinelli@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 00:20:03 UTC
