Food Safety and Inspection Service : Denver Processing LLC Recalls Raw Pork and Beef Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2019 - Denver Processing LLC, a Denver, Colo. establishment, is recalling approximately 13,865 pounds of raw pork and beef products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw pork and beef items were produced on April 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'Pork Sirloin Boneless Chop' with 'Sell By 04.18.19,' lot code 099, case code 60047, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'Pork Boneless Loin Top Loin Roast' with 'Sell By 04.18.19,' lot code 099, case code 60105, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'Diced Pork Super Value Pack' with 'Sell By 04.18.19,' lot code 099, case code 06385, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'Pork Loin Boneless Chop' with 'Sell By 04.18.19,' lot code 099, case code 60063, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'Pork Loin Boneless Chops Family Pack' with 'Sell By 04.18.19,' lot code 099, case code 19498, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Chuck Pot Roast Boneless' with sell by date '0418,' lot code 099, case code 69481, and all time stamps after 14:30.

Varying catch weight plastic wrapped trays containing 'U.S.D.A. Choice Beef Top Round London Broil' with sell by date '0418,' lot code 099, case code 69479, and all time stamps after 14:30.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 6250' within the USDA mark of inspection on the case label and directly outside of the USDA mark of inspection on the product label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered on April 10, 2019, when FSIS Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) were notified that the firm had produced after their approved hours of operation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Adam Williamson, Consumer Affairs Manager - Liaison, Denver Processing LLC, at (303) 778-3168. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dan Kirk, VP Customer Service, Denver Processing LLC, at (844) 303-9563.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.