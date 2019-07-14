Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. Recalls Beef and Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

07/14/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2019 - Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc., a Brea, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 12,953 pounds of diced beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken cubes were produced from June 9 through July 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:[View labels (PDF only)]

  • 20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with 'FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES' and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.
  • 20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with 'FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES' and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

The beef products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 45141' and the chicken products bear establishment number 'P-45141' inside the USDA marks of inspection. These items were shipped to grocery stores in California and used behind the deli counter. This product is not sold uncooked to consumers.

The problem was discovered during routine label verifications being performed by FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in refrigerators or freezers behind the deli counter in grocery stores. The delis should not use the products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joe Bonefide, V.P. of Sales, at (714) 529-3663. Media with questions about the recall can contact Chris O'Brien, Plant Manager, at (714) 529-3663.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 02:09:04 UTC
