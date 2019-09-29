Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Fisher Packing Company Recalls Ready-To-Eat Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

09/29/2019 | 12:23am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2019 - Fisher Packing Company, a Redkey, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 744 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE pork products were packaged on August 27, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights containing 'FISHER MEATS OLD FASHION SMOKED HAM' with a lot code of 19239 on the label.
  • Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights of 'FISHER MEATS SMOKED HAM SHANKS WITH NATURAL JUICES' with a lot code of 19239 on the label.
  • Vacuum-sealed packages of various weights of 'FISHER MEATS CANADIAN BACON' with a freeze by date of 11/25/19 and a lot code of 19239 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number '74SEIN' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that a sample of product produced by Fisher Packing Company confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Greg Fisher, Plant Manager of Fisher Packing Company, or Michael Fisher, co-owner of Fisher Packing Company, at (260) 726-7355 or (765) 282-1609.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 04:22:04 UTC
