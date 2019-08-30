Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Heatherfield Foods Inc. Recalls Pork Sausage Products Due to Misbranding

08/30/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 - Heatherfield Foods, Inc., an Ontario, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,380 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product has a gluten free claim represented on the front of the label; however, the product contains gluten in the form of wheat. Wheat, which is an allergen, is also listed in the product's list of ingredients.

The raw Longanisa sausage items were produced on various dates between March 8, 2019 and July 31, 2019. The following product is subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • 1-lb. thermoform tray packages containing 'HAWAIIAN SAUSAGE COMPANY Sweet Filipino Longanisa ˙NO PRESERVATIVES ˙GLUTEN FREE ˙NO MSG' with lot codes 09067, 09081, 09088, 09113, 09130, 09148, 09156, 09163, 09170, 09179, 09193 and 09212 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 4846' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Hawaii.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact John Brown, Vice President, Heatherfield Foods Inc., at (909) 460-4150.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 21:21:04 UTC
