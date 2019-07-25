Food Safety and Inspection Service : Home Market Foods, Inc. Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Beef and Pork Meatball Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 - Home Market Foods, Inc., a Norwood, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as 'Homestyle Meatballs All Natural' products but may contain 'Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs' products. The items were produced on April 2, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

48-oz. plastic bag packages of 'COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural' and Best If Used By 07/02/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 2727' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying theircustomers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Bourget, Senior Customer Service Manager at Home Market Foods, Inc., at (781) 948-1559. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Troy Totten, VP of Operations of Home Market Foods, Inc., at (781) 948-1592.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.