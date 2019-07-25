Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : Home Market Foods, Inc. Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Beef and Pork Meatball Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 - Home Market Foods, Inc., a Norwood, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 53,217 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as 'Homestyle Meatballs All Natural' products but may contain 'Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs' products. The items were produced on April 2, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • 48-oz. plastic bag packages of 'COOKED PERFECT BRAND HOMESTYLE MEATBALLS All Natural' and Best If Used By 07/02/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 2727' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying theircustomers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Bourget, Senior Customer Service Manager at Home Market Foods, Inc., at (781) 948-1559. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Troy Totten, VP of Operations of Home Market Foods, Inc., at (781) 948-1592.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : The 2019 APEC Photo Contest Now Open
PU
08:22pGLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH RUT AT RISK OF DEEPENING DESPITE RATE CUTS : Reuters polls
RE
08:21pSoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund aimed at AI
RE
08:09pHouse Panel Releases Documents From Nixon Tax Case Amid Trump Tax Dispute
DJ
08:07pHouse Approves Debt-Ceiling Bill Despite GOP Dissent--2nd Update
DJ
08:00pWORLD BANK : President Extends Condolences on the Passing of President Essebsi
PU
07:50pTORONTO POLICE SERVICE : Missing Boy, Kipling Avenue And Steeles Avenue, Josiah Hamid, 16
PU
07:45pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Whitehouse, Manchin Introduce Bill to Improve Competitiveness, Reduce Emissions
PU
07:35pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Home Market Foods, Inc. Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat Beef and Pork Meatball Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
PU
07:32pTokyo July core CPI rises 0.9 percent year-on-year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares soar on new details into YouTube, cloud growth
2Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : traffic surges, posts best sales growth in three years
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : Announces Senior Leadership Changes
5INTEL CORPORATION : Intel says customers stockpiling chips on U.S.-China tension, hikes forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group