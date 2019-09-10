Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary Recalls Ready-To-Eat Beef and Chicken Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

09/10/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 - Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary, an Ankeny, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 6,233 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE beef and chicken products were produced on Sept. 7-8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.
  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.
  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.
  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.
  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.
  • 20-oz. plastic packages of 'HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN' bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 51558' or 'P-51558' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during FSIS in-plant verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be stored in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care Representatives at (800) 722-4098. Media with questions about the recall can contact Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary, at (515) 975-9211.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:21:03 UTC
