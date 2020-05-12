Food Safety and Inspection Service : Ideal Foods Recalls Meat and Poultry Flatbread Pizza Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 - Ideal Foods, a North Las Vegas, Nev. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products that were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. [View Labels (PDF Only)]

The flatbread pizza products made with meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from October 2019 to April 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CARNE ASADA'.

13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE'.

16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza SIZZLIN JALAPEÑO'.

14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza MEAT LOVERS'.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 45351A' or 'P-45351A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities, which determined that the firm produced the products without the benefit of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact John Hagen, Chief Financial Operations Officer, Ideal Foods, at (702) 647-3663.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.