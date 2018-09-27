Food Safety and Inspection Service : Import Residue Sampling Types of Inspection

Log in
09/27/2018 | 05:57pm EDT

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE

9/27/18

IMPORT RESIDUE SAMPLING TYPES OF INSPECTION

I. PURPOSE

This notice informs inspection program personnel (IPP) of residue sampling Types of Inspection (TOIs) in the Public Health Information System (PHIS). It includes a summary table of import residue sampling TOIs and adds import residue sampling TOIs for Siluriformes fish and fish products and egg products.

II. IPP RESPONSIBILITIES

A. PHIS will assign residue sampling TOIs as listed in Table 1. IPP are to refer to this table for information on specific residue TOIs, including the applicable sample source and sample size requirements, applicable species, and designated FSIS laboratories at which the analyses are performed.

B. IPP are to refer to FSIS Directive 9900.6, Laboratory Sampling Program for Imported Meat, Poultry and Egg Products, and FSIS Directive 14,100.1, Speciation, Residue, and Salmonella Testing of Fish of the Order Siluriformes at Official Import Inspection Establishments, for instructions on collecting and submitting TOI residue samples and actions to take based on the test results.

  • 1. IPP at an Official Import Inspection Establishment with a Grant of Inspection (GOI) for egg products are to request sample collection supplies from the FSIS Western Laboratory (WL), in advance, so that sampling supplies will be available to IPP when an egg product residue TOI is assigned.

  • 2. IPP are to request supplies from the WL through PHIS or via Outlook (FSIS - Sampling Supplies - Western Lab). IPP are to use "Egg Products Sampling Supplies" in the subject heading of the email when requesting supplies via Outlook. In the email, IPP are to include the establishment name and number, the project code (IMPRESEGG), and the IPP's contact name and telephone number.

  • 3. IPP are to refer to FSIS Directive 9900.6 for instructions regarding the selection, collection and submission of eligible product samples. IPP are to use the instructions provided for microbiological sampling of egg products when collecting these products for residue testing until further notice.

  • 4. IPP are to collect egg product samples from shipments that can be sampled in a clean environment so that the egg products will not become contaminated.

NOTE: IPP are not to collect a residue sample when egg products are presented for import reinspection at Official Import Inspection Establishments packed in bulk pack containers (tanker trucks or portable totes weighing approximately 1,000 lbs. or more).

III. QUESTIONS

Refer questions regarding this notice through your supervisor or submit your questions through askFSIS.When submitting a question, use the "Submit a Question" tab, and enter the following information in the fields provided:

Subject Field:

Enter Notice 54-18

Question Field:

Enter question with as much detail as possible.

Product Field:

Select Import from the drop-down menu.

Category Field:

Select Basic Import Answers from the drop-down menu.

Policy Arena:

Select International (Import/Export) from the drop-down menu.

When all fields are complete, press Continue and at the next screen press Finish Submitting Question.

NOTE: Refer to FSIS Directive 5620.1, Using askFSIS, for additional information on submitting questions.

Assistant Administrator

Office of Policy and Program Development

Table 1: Import Residue TOIs

TOI Name

Species / Sample Source

Sample size

Designated Laboratory

Residue, FRESH - EL

(Multi-Residue Method (MRM), Aminoglycosides, and Avermectins

(where applicable1))

Beef, Pork, Veal, Lamb, Mutton, Goat,

Chicken, Turkey

2 lb. Muscle Tissue

(Fresh/Frozen

Product)

FSIS Eastern Laboratory Russell Research Center, 950 College Station Road,

Athens, GA 30605 Phone: (706) 546-3576 Fax: (706) 546-3383

Residue, PROC. - EL (Avermectins (where applicable1))

Beef, Pork, Veal, Lamb, Mutton, Goat,

Chicken, Turkey

2 lb. (Processed

Product)

Fish, CHEM-EL

(MRM, Metals, Antifungal Dyes,

Speciation)

Siluriformes

1 lb. Muscle Tissue

(Fresh/Frozen)

Residue, FRESH - WL

(Multi-Residue Method (MRM), Aminoglycosides, Beta Agonists, and

Nitrofurans (where applicable1))

Beef, Pork, Veal, Lamb, Mutton, Goat,

Chicken, Turkey

2 lb. Muscle Tissue

(Fresh/Frozen

Product)

FSIS Western Laboratory 800 Buchannan Street,

Albany, CA 94710, Phone: (510) 814-3000, Fax: (510) 814-3090

Fish, CHEM-WL (Pesticides and Nitrofurans)

Siluriformes

1 lb. Muscle Tissue

(Fresh/Frozen)

Pesticides

Beef, Pork, Veal, Lamb, Mutton, Goat,

Chicken, Turkey

2 lb. Muscle Tissue

(Fresh/Frozen

Product)

Egg, CHEM (Pesticides)

Egg Products

At least ½ lb. Liquid/Frozen/Dried

Residue, PROC. - MWL

(Sulfonamides)

Beef, Pork, Turkey

2 lb. (Processed

Product)

FSIS Midwestern Laboratory

Bldg. 105-D, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd, St. Louis,

MO 63120 Phone: (314)

263-2680

Fax: (314) 263-2679

1 If the analysis is not applicable for the species tested, the result will show as canceled.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 21:56:02 UTC
