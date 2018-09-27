Food Safety and Inspection Service : Import Residue Sampling Types of Inspection

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE

9/27/18

IMPORT RESIDUE SAMPLING TYPES OF INSPECTION

I. PURPOSE

This notice informs inspection program personnel (IPP) of residue sampling Types of Inspection (TOIs) in the Public Health Information System (PHIS). It includes a summary table of import residue sampling TOIs and adds import residue sampling TOIs for Siluriformes fish and fish products and egg products.

II. IPP RESPONSIBILITIES

A. PHIS will assign residue sampling TOIs as listed in Table 1. IPP are to refer to this table for information on specific residue TOIs, including the applicable sample source and sample size requirements, applicable species, and designated FSIS laboratories at which the analyses are performed.

B. IPP are to refer to FSIS Directive 9900.6, Laboratory Sampling Program for Imported Meat, Poultry and Egg Products, and FSIS Directive 14,100.1, Speciation, Residue, and Salmonella Testing of Fish of the Order Siluriformes at Official Import Inspection Establishments, for instructions on collecting and submitting TOI residue samples and actions to take based on the test results.

1. IPP at an Official Import Inspection Establishment with a Grant of Inspection (GOI) for egg products are to request sample collection supplies from the FSIS Western Laboratory (WL), in advance, so that sampling supplies will be available to IPP when an egg product residue TOI is assigned.

2. IPP are to request supplies from the WL through PHIS or via Outlook (FSIS - Sampling Supplies - Western Lab). IPP are to use "Egg Products Sampling Supplies" in the subject heading of the email when requesting supplies via Outlook. In the email, IPP are to include the establishment name and number, the project code (IMPRESEGG), and the IPP's contact name and telephone number.

3. IPP are to refer to FSIS Directive 9900.6 for instructions regarding the selection, collection and submission of eligible product samples. IPP are to use the instructions provided for microbiological sampling of egg products when collecting these products for residue testing until further notice.

4. IPP are to collect egg product samples from shipments that can be sampled in a clean environment so that the egg products will not become contaminated.

NOTE: IPP are not to collect a residue sample when egg products are presented for import reinspection at Official Import Inspection Establishments packed in bulk pack containers (tanker trucks or portable totes weighing approximately 1,000 lbs. or more).

III. QUESTIONS

Assistant Administrator

Office of Policy and Program Development

Table 1: Import Residue TOIs