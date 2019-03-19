Food Safety and Inspection Service : Imported Raw Poultry Products Sampled for Salmonella and Campylobacter Analysis

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE

08-19

3/19/19

IMPORTED RAW POULTRY PRODUCTS SAMPLED FOR SALMONELLA

AND CAMPYLOBACTER ANALYSIS

I. PURPOSE

This notice reissues the information from FSIS Notice 19-17, Imported Raw Poultry Products Sampled for Salmonella and Campylobacter Analysis, with instructions for inspection program personnel (IPP) to follow when collecting samples of imported raw intact and non-intact poultry products that FSIS will analyze for Salmonella and Campylobacter. This notice also removes the reference to expired FSIS Notice 41-16, New Neutralizing Buffered Peptone Water (nBPW) to Replace Current Buffered Peptone Water for Poultry Verification Sampling, incorporates instructions from that notice on using the nBPW, and removes instructions concerning review of materials and awareness meetings with the establishment that are no longer necessary.

KEY POINTS:

• The "Poultry-Salm/Campy" type of inspection (TOI) will be assigned by the Public Health Information System (PHIS) to applicable products in the IMP_Poultry project

• The sample results are non-regulatory. Therefore, sampled lots are not subject to test and hold and, if positive, are not refused entry

• When a sample tests positive for Salmonella or Campylobacter, the importer of record (IOR)may choose to drawback an entire or partial lot from the United States (U.S.)

II. BACKGROUND

On January 26, 2015, FSIS published the Federal Register notice[80 FR 3940]announcing that FSIS will begin sampling imported raw chicken and turkey carcasses; not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) comminuted chicken and turkey products; and raw chicken parts for Salmonella and Campylobacter analysis. FSIS will use further characterization such as serotyping (Salmonella only), pulse field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) and whole genome sequencing (WGS) for surveillance of imported poultry products. FSIS does not consider Salmonella or Campylobacter adulterants in raw poultry products, except in limited circumstances, e.g., when a production lot has been tied to an outbreak of human illness.

III. FSIS ISSUANCES AND TRAINING MATERIALS

FSIS Directive 10,250.1, Salmonella and Campylobacter Verification Program for Raw Meat and Poultry Products and Attachments 1,2,3,4, and 5 to that directive.

DISTRIBUTION: Electronic

NOTICE EXPIRES: 4/1/20

OPI: OPPD

The training video, Sampling Raw Meat and Poultry for Salmonella, is available from the Distance Learning Branch, Beltsville, MD. IPP may request a copy of the video by sending an e-mail request to CEDL@fsis.usda.gov.Include the mailing address and official import inspection establishment number to ship the DVD.

IV. SAMPLING SUPPLIES

A. IPP assigned to official import inspection establishments that receive raw intact or non-intact chicken or turkey products as defined in the tables in IV. B. below are to submit requests for sample supplies from a FSIS laboratory. Requests for sampling supplies are to be made by e-mail through Outlook by selecting one of the below addressees from the Global Address List.

- Sampling Supplies - Eastern Lab FSIS - Sampling Supplies - Midwestern Lab FSIS - Sampling Supplies - Western Lab

B. IPP are to include in their request their contact information, establishment name, street address (no P.O. Box), city, state and zip code; the project code IMP_Poultry; and specific name of the supply kits needed for the products to be sampled as indicated in the tables below:

Product Category Species Product Group Sampling Supply Kit Raw ground comminuted or otherwise non-intact chicken Chicken Ground Product (See Section V. C. & NOTE) IMP_Poultry Ground/Comminuted poultry sampling supplies Sausage (See Section V. C. & NOTE) Mechanically Separated (See Section V. C. & NOTE) IMP_Poultry Ground/Comminuted poultry plus mechanically separated poultry sampling supplies Other Non-Intact (See Section V. A & B.) IMP_Poultry Rinse sampling supplies Raw intact chicken Chicken Whole Bird (See Section V. A.) IMP_Poultry Rinse sampling supplies Poultry Parts including Necks/Feet & Giblets (See Section V. B.) Boneless and/or Skinless Parts (See Section V. B.)

Product Category Species Product Group Sampling Supply Kit Raw ground comminuted or otherwise non-intact turkey Turkey Ground Product (See Section V. C. & NOTE) IMP_Poultry Ground/Comminuted poultry sampling supplies Sausage (See Section V. C. & NOTE) Mechanically Separated (See Section V. C. & NOTE) IMP_Poultry Ground/Comminuted poultry plus mechanically separated poultry sampling supplies Other Non-Intact (See Section V. A. & B.) IMP_Poultry Turkey Swab sampling supplies

Product Category Species Product Group Sampling Supply Kit Raw intact turkey Turkey Whole Bird (See Section V. A.) IMP_Poultry Turkey Swab sampling supplies

C. IPP are to:

1. Refrigerate (not freeze) the sample collection and transport broth (broth) upon receipt until use; and

2. Place the gel coolants in the freezer until needed, for at least one day before use.

D. IPP are not to use broth that: 1. Is not included in the provided IMP_Poultry supplies; or 2. Is past the expiration date on the label.

E. If any of the conditions in paragraph D. of this section exist, IPP are to discard the sample collection broth and submit a request to any of the lab sampling supplies mailboxes (as described in Section IV. A.) for replacement supplies.

NOTE: nBPW received from the lab may be cloudy in appearance. IPP are NOT to discard based on cloudy appearance.

F. IPP are to use only the supplies provided in the box labeled IMP Poultry with the specific kit for the product that is being sampled. Additional cardboard separators and gel coolant packs may be included with the sample supplies depending upon the time of the year. IPP are not to use sample supplies that are not provided in the shipping container or that are not sent from any of the three FSIS laboratories for this sampling project.

V. IMPORT PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY

A. Raw Poultry Carcasses: Eligible chicken and turkey carcasses for sample collection include both intact whole birds and non-intact whole birds injected or marinated with or in a liquid (e.g., broth or marinade that does not mask the raw nature of the product). Whole birds with feet are also eligible for sampling.

B. Raw Chicken Parts: Eligible chicken parts for sample collection include raw chicken legs, breasts, wings, half and quarter carcasses, necks, and giblets (hearts, livers, gizzards) that would typically be available for consumer purchase. Chicken feet (not on whole bird) are excluded from sampling. These products can be skin-on or skinless, can be bone-in or boneless, and can be intact or non-intact mechanically tenderized, vacuum tumbled, or injected or marinated with or in a liquid (e.g., broth or marinade that does not mask the raw nature of the product). Cut-up chicken parts are eligible for sampling provided they are equal to or larger than 3/4 inch in size in at least one dimension and are of a type that would typically be available for consumer purchase.

C. NRTE Comminuted Poultry: Eligible NRTE comminuted poultry (chicken or turkey) product is any non-breaded, non-battered raw poultry product that has been (1) ground, (2) mechanically separated, or (3) hand- or mechanically-deboned and further chopped, flaked, minced, or otherwise processed to reduce particle size.

NOTE: Battered or breaded raw poultry products and mixed species comminuted poultry are not to be sampled. If the Poultry-Salmonella/Campylobacter TOI is assigned to this type of product, or to another product group where the presented product is not to be sampled, IPP are to "Not Perform" the TOI in PHIS and select "Lab Analysis Not Applicable for Product" as the reason.

VI. SAMPLE SIZE

Sample Size:

1. Chicken or Turkey Carcass - one whole bird;

2. Chicken Parts - 4 lbs. ± 10% (3lbs., 10 ounces to 4lbs., 6 ounces); and

3. Ground or other comminuted, or mechanically separated chicken and turkey - sufficient product to fill the two provided Whirl-PakTM bags up to the fill-line (approximately 325 grams per Whirl-PakTM bag) or intact packages totaling at least 2 lbs.

VII. SAMPLE SELECTION AND PREPARATION

A. When PHIS assigns a Poultry-Salmonella/Campylobacter TOI to a lot, IPP are to: 1. Use pre-chilled broth and ensure the gel coolants are frozen at least one day prior to sample collection; 2. Notify the official import inspection establishment management about the sample collection, and that the sample will be analyzed for Salmonella and Campylobacter. However, IPP are to be aware that the IOR does not have to hold the product pending reporting of these test results; 3. Gently invert the nBPW three times immediately prior to adding the nBPW to the chicken or turkey carcass, chicken parts or sponge; and 4. Follow the instructions in FSIS Directive 9900.2, Import Reinspection of Meat, Poultry and Egg Products, Part XX, Section H to ensure that frozen chicken and turkey carcasses are properly tempered in a sanitary manner.

B. For chicken and turkey carcasses, IPP are to: 1. Chicken:

a. Follow the instructions in FSIS Directive 10,250.1,Attachments 1 & 4, and the applicable sample collection instructions in the training video: Sampling Raw Meat and Poultry for Salmonella;

b. Ensure that frozen chicken carcasses are properly tempered to remove all ice crystals and that the rinsate is able to reach all the external and internal carcass cavity surfaces;

c. Allow fresh or tempered carcass to drip for approximately one minute to allow liquid to drip off before rinsing with broth; and

d. Aseptically collect rinsate from one chicken carcass randomly selected from the import lot assigned the Poultry-Salmonella/Campylobacter TOI.

2. Turkey:

a. Follow the instructions in FSIS Directive 10,250.1,Attachments 1, 2, 3, & 5; and the applicable sample collection instructions in the training video: Sampling Raw Meat and Poultry for Salmonella;

b. Ensure frozen turkey carcasses are properly tempered to remove all ice crystals from the external surfaces before swabbing;

c. Allow fresh or tempered carcass to drip for approximately one minute to allow liquid to drip off prior to rinsing with broth; and

d. Aseptically collect and submit two swabs from different parts of one turkey carcass randomly selected from the import lot assigned the Poultry-Salmonella/Campylobacter TOI.

i. For the Salmonella analysis, one swab will contain 10 ml and is to be labeled "S" and "10 ml."

ii. For the Campylobacter analysis, the other swab will contain 25 ml of broth and is to be labeled "C" and "25 ml."

C. For raw chicken parts, legs, breasts, wings, quarter and half carcasses, necks, and giblets (hearts, livers, gizzards), IPP are to:

1. Follow the instructions below in addition to the applicable aseptic sample collection instructions in

FSIS Directive 10,250.1. Attachment 1 to this notice provides more details and guidance concerning parts sample collection;

2. Ensure that the frozen chicken parts are properly tempered to remove all ice crystals on the exterior, and that the rinsate is able to reach all external, internal, and cut surfaces;

3. Collect only one type of chicken part per sampling event. For example, if IPP are collecting chicken breast tenderloins, they are to collect only chicken breast tenderloins and not a mixture of other breast pieces or other parts, such as legs. When the import lot includes more than one type of eligible chicken part, IPP are to select only one type for that lot but alternate the part type chosen on subsequent sampled mixed lots to ensure representation of all eligible products under IMP_Poultry;

4. For legs, breasts, and wings: Collect and place into the sampling bag a sufficient number of eligible chicken parts to total 4 lbs. ± 10% (3lbs., 10 ounces to 4lbs., 6 ounces) in weight;

5. For quarter/half carcasses; Number of Quarter and Half Carcasses to Collect for Rinsate. Type of Raw Chicken Part Number of Raw Chicken Parts to be Collected Half Carcasses Quarter Carcasses 2 4

6. For neck and giblets (hearts, liver, gizzards); Number of Necks, Livers, Hearts, and Gizzards to Collect for Rinsate.

Part Type Number of Raw Chicken Parts to Collect Hearts 42 Livers 9 Gizzards 32 Necks 2

NOTE: Each split gizzard, whether attached or separated, counts as one gizzard towards the total