Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : J Deluca Fish Company Inc. Recalls Siluriformes Products Produced Without Benefit of Import Inspection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:29am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - J Deluca Fish Company Inc., doing business as Nautilus Seafood, a Wilmington, Calif. firm and the importer of record, is recalling approximately 69,590 pounds of Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. Additionally, the products were produced at a Vietnamese establishment that was not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States.

The frozen Siluriformes items, specifically Yellow Walking Fish, were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from August 2018 to January 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of 'HEADLESS-CLEANED YELLOW WALKING FISH' 'Clarias Macrocepphalus' 'CA TRE VANG LAM SACH - CAT DAU' 'FARM RAISED'.
  • Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of 'WHOLE YELLOW WALKING FISH' 'Clarias Macrocepphalus' 'CA TRE VANG NGUYEN CON' 'FARM RAISED'.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on May 22, 2019, during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Wayne Berman, Manager, J Deluca Fish Company Inc., at (310) 901-4596.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 04:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aChina's Hansoh Pharma secures GIC, Boyu Capital among investors for up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
01:34aProsecutors seek sale of two New York condos linked to Malaysian fugitive
RE
01:24aMalaysia's Mahathir proposes common East Asia currency pegged to gold
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil prices rise on fall in U.S. crude stocks, but trade war worries cap gains
RE
01:10aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
01:03aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
01:03aThai second quarter growth pace seen faster than Q1 - ministry
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Better water resources management can address water security challenges in Vietnam
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Explainer - China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About