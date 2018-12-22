Food Safety and Inspection Service : Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc. Recalls Raw Ground Turkey Products due to Possible Salmonella Reading Contamination

EDITOR'S NOTE: FSIS and our public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health officials, are investigating a Salmonella Reading outbreak. A previous recall of raw ground turkey products associated with the outbreak occurred on Nov. 15, 2018. Please note that FSIS is continuing to investigate illnesses associated with this widespread outbreak, and additional product from other companies may also be recalled. Salmonella is prevalent and can be present in raw poultry and meat - no raw poultry or meat is sterile. In addition to discarding the product associated with this recall, consumers can protect themselves now and in the future by ALWAYS cooking their turkey, and other poultry products thoroughly, to a safe internal temperature of 165 ℉, as measured using a food thermometer. The cooking process kills the Salmonella. No one should be eating partially cooked or raw turkey. Additionally, it is essential that people wash their hands after handling raw poultry, meat, and pet food to avoid cross contamination.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2018 - Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., a Faribault, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Reading, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground turkey items were produced on October 22, 2018 and October 23, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

3-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT' with 'Use or freeze by' dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT' with 'Use or freeze by' dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with 'Use or freeze by' dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY' with 'Use or freeze by' dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT' with a 'Use or freeze by' date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

2.5-lb. packages of 'Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT' with a 'Use or freeze by' date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of 'STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey' with a 'Use or freeze by' date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-579' inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, have been conducting traceback activities for a sample of Jennie-O brand ground turkey in an intact, unopened package from a case-patient's home. The patient tested positive for Salmonella Reading and the samples from the case-patient and from the ground turkey are closely related genetically.

This investigation is part of a larger effort involving FSIS, the CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners, who have been working together on an illness cluster involving 216 case-patients in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state health and agriculture departments on this larger investigation and will provide updated information as it becomes available. Based on the continuing investigation, additional product from other companies may also be recalled.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw poultry product that has been cooked to a temperature of 165°F. Safe steps in food handling, cooking, and storage are essential in preventing foodborne illness. You can't see, smell, or taste harmful bacteria that may cause illness. In every step of food preparation, follow the four guidelines to keep food safe:

Clean-Wash hands and surfaces often.

Separate-Separate raw meat from other foods.

Cook-Cook to the right temperature.

Chill-Refrigerate food promptly.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Hormel Consumer Engagement, at (800) 621-3505. Media with questions regarding the recall can contact Media Relations at, media@hormel.com or (507) 434 6352.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.