Food Safety and Inspection Service : Jerky Boyz Chicken Jerky Recalls Chicken Jerky Products due to Possible Processing Deviation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2018 - Jerky Boyz Chicken Jerky, a Pigeon Forge, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 23 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken jerky products due to a processing deviation that may have led to underprocessing of products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat chicken jerky items were produced from Sep. 6, 2018 through Sep. 26, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels here (PDF only)]

2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing 'Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Buffalo Wing' with lot code 81101.

2.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing 'Jerky BoyZ Chicken Jerky Kickin' Pepper' with lot code 81101.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-46388' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 10, 2018 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a records review verification.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ben Clinton, Administrative Manager at Jerky Boyz Chicken Jerky, at (865) 680-7317.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.