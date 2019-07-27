Food Safety and Inspection Service : Kent Quality Foods, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2019 - Kent Quality Foods, Inc., a Grand Rapids, Mich. establishment, is recalling approximately 48,681 pounds of ready-to-eat polish sausage with beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of flexible pink rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat polish sausage with beef items were packaged on June 17, 2019 and June 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

36-oz. packages containing three 12 oz. individually wrapped pieces of 'TETON WATERS RANCH COOKED UNCURED POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH BEEF' with a Use/Freeze By SEP 16 2019 or Use/Freeze By SEP 19 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5694' on the product packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Utah.

The problem was discovered when the firm received two complaints of extraneous materials from retailers on July 17, 2019 and July 18, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jim Zubkus, Kent Quality Inc., Vice President of Sales, at (616) 459-4595. Members of the media with questions regarding the recall can contact Steve Soet, Kent Quality Foods Inc., President, at (616) 459-4595

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.