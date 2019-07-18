Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : Koch Foods Recalls Breaded Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 - Koch Foods, a Fairfield, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 743 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain soy, milk, and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

  • 40-oz. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled 'SCHWAN'S FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Strips' with lot code YN91518412L1; these bags may be separate or in cardboard box cases labeled 'BONELESS CHICKEN BITES' with a time stamp of 20:55 to 21:50.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-20795' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Bohlander, Quality Assurance Manager at Koch Foods, at (513) 642-2653. Media with questions about the recall can contact Mark Kaminsky, Chief Operating Officer at Koch Foods, at (847) 384-5940.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pJapan's June core inflation near two-year low, adds pressure on Bank of Japan
RE
07:49pNo need for further BOJ easing, most Japan firms say - Reuters poll
RE
07:49pNIKKEI 225 : Japanese firms want Abe to keep big majority in upper house election - Reuters poll
RE
07:38pCanada says it is close to deal with EU on possible fix to WTO deadlock
RE
07:38pCanada says it is close to deal with EU on possible fix to WTO deadlock
RE
07:30pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : “Zero Tolerance!” – Green Sends Strong Message to Praedial Larcenists
PU
07:15pU.S.-China officials discuss trade; Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks
RE
07:14pU.S.-China officials discuss trade; Mnuchin eyes possible in-person talks
RE
07:10pWORLD BANK : Helping Ceará Farmers Boost Production and Climate Resilience
PU
07:05pDEB FISCHER : Fischer Receives Award from National Corn Growers Association
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4Canada says it is close to deal with EU on possible fix to WTO deadlock
5CLEARFIELD INC : CLEARFIELD SETS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CALL FOR THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019 AT 5:00 p..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About