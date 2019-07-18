Food Safety and Inspection Service : Koch Foods Recalls Breaded Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 - Koch Foods, a Fairfield, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 743 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain soy, milk, and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

40-oz. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled 'SCHWAN'S FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Strips' with lot code YN91518412L1; these bags may be separate or in cardboard box cases labeled 'BONELESS CHICKEN BITES' with a time stamp of 20:55 to 21:50.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-20795' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact James Bohlander, Quality Assurance Manager at Koch Foods, at (513) 642-2653. Media with questions about the recall can contact Mark Kaminsky, Chief Operating Officer at Koch Foods, at (847) 384-5940.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.