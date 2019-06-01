Food Safety and Inspection Service : Los Hernandez Tamales, LLC Recalls Chicken and Pork Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 - Los Hernandez, LLC., a Moxee, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,090 pounds of chicken and pork tamales that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The tamale products were produced from Dec. 3, 2018 through Feb. 7, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

30-lb. boxes of 'Los Hernandez Authentic Pork TAMALES Hand Made'.

30-lb. boxes of 'Los Hernandez Authentic Chicken TAMALES Hand Made'.

These items were shipped to a Los Hernandez Tamales Restaurant in Union Gap, Washington, owned by the recalling establishment. The individual tamales may have been packaged and sold to consumers from December 2018 through May 1, 2019. There are no specific identifying labels for consumers who may have carried out the tamales from the restaurant.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Felipe Hernandez, President, Los Hernandez Tamales, LLC, at (509) 571-1394.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.